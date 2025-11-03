The Tell-Tale Sign A Restaurant's Crème Brûlée Is Worth Ordering Or If You Should Skip

Picture it. You're at the end of a wonderful meal under the flattering lights of a lovely restaurant. You've nearly finished wining and dining with one of your favorite people, who suggests you split dessert or, even better, each get your own. The place has crème brûlée on the menu, which is great, unless it isn't. But guess what. Even if you don't quite know that you know, you've probably already processed enough data to determine whether this particular combination of custard and torched sugar is worth its salt.

If you conducted even a little research when choosing which restaurant to visit, you probably already know whether your pick has a proper pastry program. This dedicated department is a good sign that the crème brûlée is a-okay, according to Trew Sterling, executive pastry chef of Pastis Miami. In an exclusive conversation with Chowhound, the pâtissier shared some wisdom worth noting when discerning the difference between a quality crème brûlée and one worth skipping.

"Attention to detail in desserts often reflects the same care that goes into the rest of the food," Sterling says. A place that buys its desserts, instead, is just serving whatever was delivered that day — if you're lucky. Now, that cheesecake of indeterminate origin or whatever might turn out to be just fine. But a place that allocates time and resources to sweet treats, not to mention has a pastry department or chef (which Sterling says is increasingly rare), is more accountable for their outcome.