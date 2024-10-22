2 Tips To Remember When Deciding On What Restaurant To Visit

There are a number of reasons why a restaurant with a menu lengthy enough to include such disparate items as say, burgers and sushi, should not be trusted. It's highly unlikely that one restaurant will be able to source high quality ingredients for two entirely different cuisines, let alone employ a chef who is trained to execute each dish to its greatest potential. A kitchen operating under a tight, succinct menu and a consistent culinary theme is much more likely to produce a dish that is perfect every time.

A great dining experience is not just about the food — it's largely about service and atmosphere. "A staff that seems happy to be there usually speaks to the overall quality of the restaurant," says Hester. Indeed, a restaurant with attentive and professional staff both in the front and back of house is one we'll likely want to visit again and again.

There are plenty of incredible restaurants that manage to nail these two components, and if you're lucky enough to secure a reservation at one of them, you'll likely be a very happy customer. Just keep in mind that sometimes, even fancy restaurants have menu items you're better off skipping.