How To Know When Your Bread Is Done Proofing And Is Ready To Bake

When it comes to baking bread, one two-phased step is both notoriously difficult and extremely important to get right: proofing. Proofing involves letting the bread dough rise before baking it, which requires leaving it in a warm environment for usually at least an hour. The terminology can get confusing because "proofing" is sometimes used interchangeably with "fermenting." It helps to think of it like this: Fermenting — also called "bulk fermentation" and "bulk proof" — is the first phase, where unshaped dough is left to rise under warm temperatures, and proofing — also known as "final proof" — is the second, where dough gets shaped into a loaf and left to rise again.

Because proofing is a two-step process with no exact timetable to follow (a recipe might give you a broad window), we have to rely on careful observation to know when it's done. Some say it's when the dough has doubled in size, but that can be hard to judge. That's why Chowhound turned to two expert bakers for exclusive insight. Charles Negaro, Jr., CEO of Chabaso Bakery and Atticus New Haven and co-founder of Connecticut Food Launchpad, says, "'Doubled in size' is a classic phrase, but visual cues can be misleading, especially with high-hydration or whole-grain doughs." Instead, he says his bakery Chabaso relies on "a combination of touch and timing."

Erik Fabian, co-founder of Sourhouse, doubled down on this duo as the key to gauging a proper proof. "The texture of dough will become noticeably different — from dense and pasty to pillowy and bubbly inside," he says. Both recommend the "poke test" during final proofing. "A gentle press with your finger should leave a slight indentation that slowly springs back," Negaro says.