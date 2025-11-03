Nordstrom's Restaurant Chain Is The Hidden Gem Shoppers Overlook
When you think about fine dining — or maybe dining at all for that matter — a department store might not be the first place that comes to mind. Now, a quick-service restaurant in a food court just outside of said department store? Sure. But what about a full-service sit-down dining experience? That seems a little unusual.
But that is exactly what you'll find at many Nordstrom department stores across the U.S. Nordstrom is of course the high-end department store chain based out of Seattle, with around 350 locations throughout the country. In many of those locations, you'll find one of the many restaurants and cafés in Nordstrom's dining portfolio.
The flagship restaurant, Bar Verde, offers a range of sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes, and specialty entrees like fish and chips. But Bar Verde is just one of Nordstrom's 13 separate restaurant concepts. Some of these concepts are one-offs at individual locations, like Wolf (New York City) and Gelato Bar (Hawaii). While others, such as Nordstrom Grill, are more widespread.
Can you get quality food in a department store?
Nordstrom Grill is one of the more common dining options you'll find at the department store. Its menu features classic American fare that includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, filet mignon, and pasta dishes, such as a portobello mushroom ravioli, chicken lemon pesto gnocchi, and a macaroni and cheese with lump crab. The restaurant also has one of the best French dip sandwiches in the U.S., according to customer reviews. The sandwich is served with an au jus that one Redditor labeled as "hot fire." It's so good it might rival Bobby Flay's version.
Most reviews of Nordstrom's restaurants are fairly positive. For example, the Nordstrom Grill in Nashville has a 4.5 star rating on Open Table with reviews praising the menu, service, and wine list. The location in Garden City, New York has a 4.2 rating with a large majority of reviews praising the restaurant's servers and their attentiveness. To get a full sense of Nordstrom's culinary options, consider visiting the New York City flagship store on 57th and Broadway. This location is home to six different concepts, including Wolf — the chain's ode to Italian fare with a Pacific Northwest twist.
In the current world of restaurant closures and bankruptcies, it's refreshing to see some creative thinking about where a restaurant can succeed. You have to give Nordstrom credit for that. If you'd like a delicious French dip sandwich, a glass of wine, and a designer purse to go, Nordstrom has you covered.