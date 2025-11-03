Nordstrom's Restaurant Chain Is The Hidden Gem Shoppers Overlook

When you think about fine dining — or maybe dining at all for that matter — a department store might not be the first place that comes to mind. Now, a quick-service restaurant in a food court just outside of said department store? Sure. But what about a full-service sit-down dining experience? That seems a little unusual.

But that is exactly what you'll find at many Nordstrom department stores across the U.S. Nordstrom is of course the high-end department store chain based out of Seattle, with around 350 locations throughout the country. In many of those locations, you'll find one of the many restaurants and cafés in Nordstrom's dining portfolio.

The flagship restaurant, Bar Verde, offers a range of sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes, and specialty entrees like fish and chips. But Bar Verde is just one of Nordstrom's 13 separate restaurant concepts. Some of these concepts are one-offs at individual locations, like Wolf (New York City) and Gelato Bar (Hawaii). While others, such as Nordstrom Grill, are more widespread.