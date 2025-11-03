The Foolproof Way To Make A Perfect Batch Of Cupcakes For A Crowd
When you're in search of the perfect dessert to feed a whole crew, cupcakes are always an easy choice. They're already portioned and can be eaten in just about any setting — they're handheld, after all. You can dress up store-bought cupcakes to look professional, but sometimes they simply taste better when made at home. You can use a kitchen scale to bake perfectly portioned cupcakes, but to take the math out of the situation, there's an even easier method to make enough cupcakes to serve a whole dinner party or backyard barbecue. Think about using cake mix.
For a little advice on the subject, we reached out to Allie Hagerty of One Bowl Bakery and Seasoned & Salted for a Chowhound exclusive. Hagerty says you can generally use a large mix of cake batter to create cupcakes for a crowd. "Most cake batters translate into cupcakes fairly easily, especially oil-based batters or one-bowl mixes like mine," she says. "The main thing to keep in mind is how full to fill the liners and how long they'll bake, but otherwise, you're good to go. No need to overthink it."
To properly set your cake mix up for cupcakes, Hagerty suggests the "three-fourths-full rule" — meaning you should fill the cupcake tins, paper, foil, or silicone about three-quarters full. "That gives the cupcakes room to rise without spilling over or sinking," she says. "If your original cake recipe is for a standard 8- or 9-inch round or square cake, you'll usually end up with 12 to 16 cupcakes, depending on how generous you are with the batter." Hagerty likes a large rise, so she usually goes for about 12 cupcakes.
How to turn your cake recipe into cupcakes
When turning cake batter into cupcakes, you should aim for something that's, more or less, a standard cake recipe. Allie Hagerty says that denser cakes and things on the moister side might not work well for cupcakes because they won't get a great rise, further recommending against flourless chocolate or pudding-based cakes. "They might sink or feel too heavy in a small format," she says. "On the other hand, oil-based cakes and batters with buttermilk or sour cream are great for cupcakes. They hold up well when made ahead and tend to stay soft and springy even after a day or two." If you don't have a favorite from-scratch recipe, you can also use a boxed cake mix for cupcakes.
For a perfect bake, Hagerty recommends dropping the temperature a bit if the cupcake tops are getting too dark. If the cake normally bakes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, she recommends cooking at about 325 degrees Fahrenheit, and checking them after about 16 to 18 minutes. "They're done when the centers spring back to a gentle poke and a toothpick comes out clean," she says. "I also look for a little golden color around the edges — that's your visual cue!"
While she generally advises against making the batter too far in advance, Hagerty says you can bake the cupcakes ahead of time and, after cooling, store them unfrosted at room temperature for a couple days, or in the freezer for up to a month. A simple air-bubble-free buttercream frosting is a great way to go when you're ready to top them, and Hagerty says, the frosting can be made ahead of time and kept in the fridge for a couple of days. "Just let them come to room temp and re-whip if needed," she says.