The Foolproof Way To Make A Perfect Batch Of Cupcakes For A Crowd

When you're in search of the perfect dessert to feed a whole crew, cupcakes are always an easy choice. They're already portioned and can be eaten in just about any setting — they're handheld, after all. You can dress up store-bought cupcakes to look professional, but sometimes they simply taste better when made at home. You can use a kitchen scale to bake perfectly portioned cupcakes, but to take the math out of the situation, there's an even easier method to make enough cupcakes to serve a whole dinner party or backyard barbecue. Think about using cake mix.

For a little advice on the subject, we reached out to Allie Hagerty of One Bowl Bakery and Seasoned & Salted for a Chowhound exclusive. Hagerty says you can generally use a large mix of cake batter to create cupcakes for a crowd. "Most cake batters translate into cupcakes fairly easily, especially oil-based batters or one-bowl mixes like mine," she says. "The main thing to keep in mind is how full to fill the liners and how long they'll bake, but otherwise, you're good to go. No need to overthink it."

To properly set your cake mix up for cupcakes, Hagerty suggests the "three-fourths-full rule" — meaning you should fill the cupcake tins, paper, foil, or silicone about three-quarters full. "That gives the cupcakes room to rise without spilling over or sinking," she says. "If your original cake recipe is for a standard 8- or 9-inch round or square cake, you'll usually end up with 12 to 16 cupcakes, depending on how generous you are with the batter." Hagerty likes a large rise, so she usually goes for about 12 cupcakes.