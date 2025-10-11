The Trick To Deveining Shrimp Like A Pro

Whether you're preparing a creamy tomato-and-basil shrimp pasta, a rich, flavorful, Spanish-style paella, or even a spicy lemon garlic butter sauce for great grilled shrimp, nothing quite beats the delicate sweetness and savory depth that shrimp brings to each bite. But, if you're cooking shrimp at home, there's one thing you shouldn't overlook: The dark vein that runs along the shrimp's back.

If you're wondering what that is, it's actually the shellfish's digestive tract. While it isn't harmful, it's probably nothing you want on your plate because it's bitter, tastes sandy, and doesn't look appetizing at all. This is where a process called deveining steps in. Chef Justin Mosel, director of culinary at Rubio's Coastal Grill, a restaurant chain specializing in Mexican food, revealed in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound that there's a clever trick that can help any home cook master the shrimp deveining process with ease.

"As for the vein, here is the hack: Holding the shrimp so you are looking at the side or profile, using a wooden skewer, stab through the top of the shrimp under the vein, then pull up slowly and the vein comes out in one piece," Mosel explained, adding that the next step involves rinsing the shrimp and allowing it to strain. He elaborated that while plenty of tools can simplify this process for home cooks, "all one really needs is a paring knife and a disposable wooden skewer."