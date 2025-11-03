The Budget-Friendly Option To Improve Your Kitchen Shears Is Already In Your Home

There are plenty of things kitchen shears can surprisingly do, making them a versatile tool in your cooking arsenal for a reason. Koreans, for instance, use them for almost anything — cutting KBBQ meat, slicing various veggies, and even portioning slabs of kimchi (the powerhouse addition to boost your ramen). But much like the love we show our kitchen knives, kitchen shears deserve some TLC, too. Chowhound spoke with chef Serge Krikorian, managing partner and executive chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering, to figure out a budget-friendly option to improve the pair you already have. And all it takes is a sheet of aluminum foil. "Fold a sheet of aluminum foil several times to make about eight to 10 layers," he exclusively advised us. "Cut through the folded foil with your shears, making 10 to 15 full-length cuts. Use the entire length of the blade with each cut."

However, the aluminum foil method is, as Krikorian says, "a temporary maintenance hack." Using it will hone your blades rather than sharpen them, addressing the alignment and straightness of the blade. Alternatively, you can make a yearly trip to a professional sharpening service (or send your blades to them), and they can give your kitchen shears back as sharp as new — and it generally won't cost you a fortune. But Krikorian offers another alternative, too: A purchase you can make for less than $30.