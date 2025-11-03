Why Gordon Ramsay Received Fan Flak For Adding This To His Curry

With a bucketload of Michelin stars under his belt, Gordon Ramsay is a highly accomplished chef, at least when it comes to French and British cuisine. But what about a classic Indian curry? Maybe not — judging by fan reactions to one Ramsay recipe.

In early 2024, Ramsay posted an Instagram reel showing off his recipe for a speedy butter chicken, one of his favorite iconic dishes. After sautéing some onions, garlic, cilantro stems, and chili, Ramsay adds some tomato sauce — and in the UK, "tomato sauce" doesn't only refer to a classic marinara consisting mostly of crushed tomatoes, it's another name for ketchup. If you look closely at the video, Ramsay puts in a shiny condiment that looks closer to ketchup than marinara.

Criticism in The Times of India said Ramsay could hardly call this dish butter chicken. The comments on Instagram are at best mixed, with plenty of declarations (and varying levels of profanity) that this dish is not butter chicken. It's not the first time Ramsay has taken liberties with Asian cuisines. His large stable of restaurants features several "Asian-inspired" restaurants called Lucky Cat. When the first one opened in 2019, it was billed as a Japanese-leaning restaurant, but received criticism for mediocre dishes that drew on a mishmash of cuisines while claiming to be authentic.