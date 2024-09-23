The Aldi Find That Can Amp Up A Variety Of Thanksgiving Dishes
The holidays mean extra time in the kitchen no matter how you slice it. It's never too early to start strategizing on your game plan and rounding up the tips that'll make cooking for Thanksgiving a little easier on yourself. And with sky high prices at the grocery store, we've all got our ears perked up for any money-saving hacks. So when we hear about a foodie tip that can not only save us time in the kitchen but also keep our wallets happy, we're all over it. Enter, the Aldi instant brioche stuffing mix, which punches above its weight in terms of its multitude of uses. Even better, it does so with an undersized price sticker, at only $1.49 a box, occasionally even cheaper during sales.
We expect nothing less than cult fave products at great prices from Aldi — it's what the retail darling is essentially known for, going out of its way to cut the right corners to keep prices low for customers. This brioche stuffing is just the latest Aldi product making waves, with its own dedicated Reddit thread and fans singing its praises for its laundry list of uses. Yes, you can use it as intended and mix it with water for a deliciously decadent savory Thanksgiving stuffing in a snap. However, when you think outside the box, it also delivers as a crunchy breadcrumb adjacent topping, a mix-in for veggies and protein, a stuffing for mushrooms, and so much more.
Think outside the box with this versatile ingredient
The boxed brioche stuffing mix is a rich, indulgent, herby delight on its own. As you'd expect from brioche (a soft, airy cousin of challah bread), some Reddit commenters note it's a little softer and sweeter than other typical boxed stuffings. It's an in-house brand, as is the case with most Aldi products , and offered in three flavors: herb, garlic rosemary, and lemon thyme.
You can simply make the stuffing as it's intended, mixing it with a liquid to create a ready-to-eat dish in around five minutes. But it also begs to be dressed up and repurposed, so try topping your baked mac and cheese, green bean casseroles, or scalloped potatoes with the mix for an indulgent crispy layer. Or, use it as a stuffing in proteins or veggies like mushrooms for a perfect holiday appetizer. Meatballs and almost any type of casserole you can imagine are other options that can only benefit from this savory, buttery addition.
Typical of Aldi goodies, especially seasonal ones, the stuffing mix is here for a good time not a long time, and will be rotating out before too long. So stock up while you can — it should have a relatively long shelf life, certainly ample time to see you through the holidays and likely beyond, because buttery delicious crispy comfort food knows no time limits.