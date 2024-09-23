The Aldi Find That Can Amp Up A Variety Of Thanksgiving Dishes

The holidays mean extra time in the kitchen no matter how you slice it. It's never too early to start strategizing on your game plan and rounding up the tips that'll make cooking for Thanksgiving a little easier on yourself. And with sky high prices at the grocery store, we've all got our ears perked up for any money-saving hacks. So when we hear about a foodie tip that can not only save us time in the kitchen but also keep our wallets happy, we're all over it. Enter, the Aldi instant brioche stuffing mix, which punches above its weight in terms of its multitude of uses. Even better, it does so with an undersized price sticker, at only $1.49 a box, occasionally even cheaper during sales.

We expect nothing less than cult fave products at great prices from Aldi — it's what the retail darling is essentially known for, going out of its way to cut the right corners to keep prices low for customers. This brioche stuffing is just the latest Aldi product making waves, with its own dedicated Reddit thread and fans singing its praises for its laundry list of uses. Yes, you can use it as intended and mix it with water for a deliciously decadent savory Thanksgiving stuffing in a snap. However, when you think outside the box, it also delivers as a crunchy breadcrumb adjacent topping, a mix-in for veggies and protein, a stuffing for mushrooms, and so much more.