10 Things You Might Want To Toss From Your Fridge Right Now

Refrigeration is awesome, and having a big refrigerator that's full of food can make you feel secure and happy. But that large, full refrigerator can hide food from your line of sight, causing you to temporarily forget about it. And there are other foods that you haven't forgotten about... but they've been in the fridge for a long time, haven't they? It's always a good idea to clean out the refrigerator on a regular basis, and it's even better if those clean-outs are frequent. You need to know what should stay in the refrigerator when you go through your food, because some of those items don't have the long shelf lives you thought they did. And others shouldn't be in the refrigerator at all.

Whether you're going through things after a prolonged power outage or just conducting a weekly inspection, knowing what to take out helps you run your kitchen more efficiently. You have more refrigerator space, the food you do store may taste better, and you reduce the risk of getting sick. You also figure out how much food you really need to buy, resulting in less waste. So, let's take a look at things you might want to toss from your fridge right now and see what you can do store them properly for better quality and safety.