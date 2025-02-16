Is It Okay To Cook With The Opened Baking Soda In Your Fridge?

It cannot be overstated how useful a box of baking soda can be, and in ways that have nothing at all to do with baking. Maybe you've used this stuff to remove stains from your clothing or as a way to clean your dingy baking sheets so they look like new again. One common purpose, however, is to keep a box open in the fridge to help neutralize odors. This is a super useful job for your box of powder, but when it comes time to actually use this ingredient in a culinary project, you may wonder whether it's been compromised. Unfortunately, the short answer to that question is yes.

There's some interesting science behind how baking soda works in recipes, but in your fridge, the breakdown of foods produces alkaline and acidic compounds, both of which are drawn to the sodium bicarbonate in that box. This allows the baking soda to do the noble work of capturing and absorbing those odors before they have a chance to permeate the rest of the goods in your cold storage, but it also means it is then infused with those less-than-appealing food molecules — which can contribute flavors you probably don't want in your creations. For that reason, the best strategy is to keep a container of baking soda on hand for your cooking projects that's separate from the one you keep in the fridge for deodorizing.