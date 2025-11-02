The 2-Ingredient Marinade That Starts With A Can Of Coke
Marinades are among the easiest, most effective methods for infusing tougher cuts of meat with tons of flavor while simultaneously making them mouthwateringly tender. While you can also pound out these proteins or simmer them in a braise (even without a Dutch oven), marinades offer a hands-off way of achieving a similar result, and often with better results. It's also relatively easy to choose ingredients that do a lot of heavy lifting in terms of flavor and tenderization. All you need is cola and soy sauce.
While a can of Coke might be the last thing to spring to mind when choosing a marinade base, some of the most succulent steak is marinated in cola — and no, the result isn't a cut of beef that tastes like your favorite gas station thirst-quencher. The key to all of this is that cola contains lots of nuanced flavors that enhance the rich meatiness of beef, such as bittersweet molasses-y base notes, beautifully acidic citrus, and caramel-forward spices.
However, one big drawback to using Coke in a marinade is its high sugar content. Lots of sugar means a sweet flavor, which can taste odd in savory dishes unless it's properly balanced by something like soy sauce. Not only does soy sauce add salt, but it also delivers complex, fermented umami to your marinade. The intense flavors of each of these ingredients complement each other, resulting in tender steaks that also deliver a gorgeous, meaty flavor.
Building a beautifully balanced sweet and savory marinade
Possibly the only disadvantage to the cola and soy sauce combination is that both Coke and soy sauce are intensely flavored and acidic. While we want lots of flavor, an overly acidic marinade can ruin the texture of your meat by causing it to seize and become even tougher. That means it's crucial to create the perfect ratio of fat and acid in your marinade, because fat sinks into the softened meat fibers to create a luscious, tender texture. It also absorbs flavors from the rest of the marinade and carries them deep into the steak for a more flavorful bite.
For beef, melted beef tallow is a great choice, as is melted butter or ghee, though olive or avocado oil will also add plenty of lush flavor and texture. It's also worth noting that not every cut of beef requires a marinade, so it's best to focus on creating a marinade for tougher cuts, such as flank, chuck, and skirt steaks, or notoriously firm top round.
In fact, seasonings and aromatics are crucial to creating a perfect steak marinade every time. In addition to soy sauce, Dijon mustard and tomato paste are also strong, savory flavors that will not only blend beautifully with the Coke's caramel sweetness, but also soften its harsh, sugary edges into a background flavor rather than the main event. Add to that seasonings like garlic or onion powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, and marjoram or tarragon for flavorful succulence you'll dream about.