Marinades are among the easiest, most effective methods for infusing tougher cuts of meat with tons of flavor while simultaneously making them mouthwateringly tender. While you can also pound out these proteins or simmer them in a braise (even without a Dutch oven), marinades offer a hands-off way of achieving a similar result, and often with better results. It's also relatively easy to choose ingredients that do a lot of heavy lifting in terms of flavor and tenderization. All you need is cola and soy sauce.

While a can of Coke might be the last thing to spring to mind when choosing a marinade base, some of the most succulent steak is marinated in cola — and no, the result isn't a cut of beef that tastes like your favorite gas station thirst-quencher. The key to all of this is that cola contains lots of nuanced flavors that enhance the rich meatiness of beef, such as bittersweet molasses-y base notes, beautifully acidic citrus, and caramel-forward spices.

However, one big drawback to using Coke in a marinade is its high sugar content. Lots of sugar means a sweet flavor, which can taste odd in savory dishes unless it's properly balanced by something like soy sauce. Not only does soy sauce add salt, but it also delivers complex, fermented umami to your marinade. The intense flavors of each of these ingredients complement each other, resulting in tender steaks that also deliver a gorgeous, meaty flavor.