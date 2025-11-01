The Flavor-Packed Science Behind Why We Love The Sweet Heat Of Spicy Candy

Spicy candy occupies a special place in the candy world. From Hot Tamales to chili-filled tamarind candies, there are plenty of options that will give a spicy sweet kick to your taste buds. But what exactly is it about spicy candy that makes us go back for more time and time again? Kantha Shelke, PhD, senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University and founder and principal at the food science and research firm Corvus Blue, LLC, recently shared some useful insights on the subject with Chowhound. As a food scientist, Shelke understands well the science behind why certain foods are irresistible to our taste buds. When it comes to the sweet heat of spicy candy, her opinion is very clear. She says, "Hot and sweet candy is a brilliant dance with the senses!"

It turns out it has a lot to do with the contrasting sensations we get from these sweet and spicy treats. "The capsaicin or piperine (from the chili or black pepper) activates pain receptors (TRPV1) that create the burning sensation in the mouth," Shelke explains. "Concurrently, the sugar in the candy stimulates a completely different set of taste receptors. The brain now has to process both simultaneously, and the sweetness blunts the heat perception just as the capsaicin and piperine tone down the sweetness in the mouth." In other words, sweet and spicy candy activates contrasting taste buds that balance each other out.

A coating of sugar on the tongue can also help dull the full effects of capsaicin and piperine. "Consequently," Shelke says of this "barrier," "the heat becomes tolerable and even enjoyable by allowing one to taste the pepper's nuanced flavors — fruity, smoky, floral — rather than just feeling the heat-associated pain."