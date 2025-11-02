This Aldi KitchenAid Copycat Is A Bakers' Must-Have For A Fraction Of The Price
Kitchen gadget trends come and go, but a good-quality stand mixer truly stands the test of time. It can also completely change the way you cook and bake. Whether you're mixing up a batch of holiday cookies or kneading a lump of bread dough, a stand mixer takes the heavy lifting off your plate so you can focus on everything else. It also slashes prep time (just think about how long it takes to whip meringue by hand) and keeps the mess to a minimum. The only downside? A quality mixer usually comes with a hefty price tag; that is, at least until Aldi decided to throw its hat in the ring with a KitchenAid copycat that clocks in at a fraction of the cost (and we love a good Aldi dupe here at Chowhound).
If you've been on the fence about spending on a stand mixer, get thee to the Aldi Finds aisle (aka the "aisle of shame") for the store's $50 Ambiano Stand Mixer if you can still find it. This tilt-head mixer is sleek and sturdy, and comes with all the attachments you'd expect from a higher-end model including a whisk, paddle, and dough hook. It's also got multiple speed settings and a stainless steel bowl comparable in size to the original KitchenAid (which sometimes goes for well over $300), so you won't have to scale any recipes to fit. Like any good deal, of course, there are a few tradeoffs that come with the bargain price.
An Ambiano is better for casual use
While the Ambiano mixer delivers a lot of the same features as its more expensive counterparts, it's got some limitations that are helpful to keep in mind before you buy. The most important factor is the power of the motor. Internet reviewers found that the Ambiano is just not as powerful as a KitchenAid, and it's not up to the task of doing heavy work like multiple rounds of bread dough without overheating the motor. The attachments are also not as durable, and one Redditor said that when they contacted customer support to replace broken attachments, they were unsuccessful.
If you're a casual baker, however, the Ambiano is a great option as a basic mixer for everyday batches of cookies, frosting, and the occasional cake mix. If you've never had a stand mixer before, it's also a nice gateway appliance to help you decide if you want to invest in a more expensive model. You may even find that it's sturdy enough to earn a permanent place on your countertop as long as you don't push the envelope. Like all Aldi Finds, however, this budget-friendly mixer isn't a permanent fixture. It's a popular item that tends to pop up in stores around the holidays, but just like all Aldi's other kitchen appliance offerings, if you don't grab one when you see it, there's no telling when it'll be back.