This Aldi KitchenAid Copycat Is A Bakers' Must-Have For A Fraction Of The Price

Kitchen gadget trends come and go, but a good-quality stand mixer truly stands the test of time. It can also completely change the way you cook and bake. Whether you're mixing up a batch of holiday cookies or kneading a lump of bread dough, a stand mixer takes the heavy lifting off your plate so you can focus on everything else. It also slashes prep time (just think about how long it takes to whip meringue by hand) and keeps the mess to a minimum. The only downside? A quality mixer usually comes with a hefty price tag; that is, at least until Aldi decided to throw its hat in the ring with a KitchenAid copycat that clocks in at a fraction of the cost (and we love a good Aldi dupe here at Chowhound).

If you've been on the fence about spending on a stand mixer, get thee to the Aldi Finds aisle (aka the "aisle of shame") for the store's $50 Ambiano Stand Mixer if you can still find it. This tilt-head mixer is sleek and sturdy, and comes with all the attachments you'd expect from a higher-end model including a whisk, paddle, and dough hook. It's also got multiple speed settings and a stainless steel bowl comparable in size to the original KitchenAid (which sometimes goes for well over $300), so you won't have to scale any recipes to fit. Like any good deal, of course, there are a few tradeoffs that come with the bargain price.