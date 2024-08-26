The One Dish Wolfgang Puck Made For The Oscars For 20 Years

Hailed as Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars are one of the biggest television events of the entire year. Although most people are familiar with the red carpet and the awards, Oscar parties also play a major role in the night. With these parties come elaborate dinners and even party favors for the celebrities to enjoy.

Chef Wolfgang Puck has been responsible for dinners at Oscar parties for 30 years, 20 of which he has served one dish consistently. Celebrities have enjoyed his chicken pot pie with black truffles time and time again at these lavish parties. It is so well loved that the Board of Governors requests it specifically for these events.

It may sound complicated, but it is actually a spin on a classic chicken pot pie recipe with black truffles shaved on top. Puck describes it as fancy comfort food, and he is not the only one. Stars like Barbra Streisand share the same sentiment, going so far as to request the dish when visiting one of his restaurants.