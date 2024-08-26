The One Dish Wolfgang Puck Made For The Oscars For 20 Years
Hailed as Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars are one of the biggest television events of the entire year. Although most people are familiar with the red carpet and the awards, Oscar parties also play a major role in the night. With these parties come elaborate dinners and even party favors for the celebrities to enjoy.
Chef Wolfgang Puck has been responsible for dinners at Oscar parties for 30 years, 20 of which he has served one dish consistently. Celebrities have enjoyed his chicken pot pie with black truffles time and time again at these lavish parties. It is so well loved that the Board of Governors requests it specifically for these events.
It may sound complicated, but it is actually a spin on a classic chicken pot pie recipe with black truffles shaved on top. Puck describes it as fancy comfort food, and he is not the only one. Stars like Barbra Streisand share the same sentiment, going so far as to request the dish when visiting one of his restaurants.
Chicken pot pie with black truffles
Although this dish has had a solid run of 20 years, in the beginning it was just a dish like any other. It quickly became popular and was especially liked by Prince Albert from Monaco. When it was first served, Prince Albert was in attendance and enjoyed the pie so much that he asked if and when Puck would open a restaurant in Monaco.
Since then, the pot pie has made an appearance time and time again. At the 2013 Oscars, it was served with the silhouette of the Oscar trophy embossed on top of the layer of pastry, baked to golden perfection. In a way, the dish has become synonymous with Oscar dinner parties nearly as much as Puck's name.
This recipe is not reserved for only celebrities. Anyone can make this at home, either for family, friends, or just yourself. Puck specifically recommends this for the holiday season, as it is a comfort food and delectably warm, perfect for cold months.
About Wolfgang Puck
Wolfgang Puck has enjoyed a long term working relationship with the Oscars and for good reason. The chef has been famous in the Hollywood area since 1975 when he became chef at Ma Maison in West Hollywood. In 1982, he left Ma Maison to open his own restaurant, known as Spago. The restaurant stands to this day, currently nestled in Beverly Hills.
Although Spago is his longest running restaurant, he has opened an Asian-fusion restaurant and a steakhouse in Santa Monica and at the Beverly Wilshire, respectively. His popularity in California has only grown, eventually reaching beyond the borders of the United States. Today, his unique takes on classic dishes and culinary skills are appreciated from Beverly Hills all the way to Istanbul.
In a way, it is hardly surprising that a chef that is so well loved would go on to serve Hollywood's best. He already has extensive experience working with the ingredients of the area, as well as a pulse on the culture due to his years of serving the elite in California. Catering for Oscar dinner parties is just another jewel in his ever growing crown.