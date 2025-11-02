The Best Liquid Base For Your Chicken Marinade Is Already In Your Fridge

Well, well, well. If it isn't time for dinner. Again. Just when it feels like you unlidded one of your finest one-pot meals only moments ago, it is almost always, somehow, time for a do-over. And while some nights call for something like Julia Child's favorite coq au vin, others, well, don't. So if you're wondering how to wing it when the night's menu necessitates a simpler chicken dish, Chowhound plucked some exclusive cooking tips from Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, with locations in NYC, Boston, and Florida. And if you've got both chicken and an equally everyday drink in your kitchen, you're well on your way to a recipe.

Unexpectedly, Abdoo suggests making a chicken marinade with a sweet-and-sour beverage as your base. "Lemonade has everything you want in a good marinade base, especially if you add a bit of salt," he says. "It provides acidity to help break down muscle fibers, sugar to promote browning and caramelization, and water to support moisture retention when combined with salt. Plus, its bright citrus flavor naturally complements chicken, adding a subtle sweetness and depth that lemon juice or vinegar alone can't provide."

Now, you'll still want to combine lemonade with a few more pantry staples in an airtight container and let them all mingle for a bit. Here, the lemonade is a good start, but you still want to fill it out with other essential marinade components: an oil, basic seasonings like black pepper, and aromatics like garlic, onion, and fresh herbs. You needn't even whisk; a good whirl in a resealable plastic bag should blend it enough to coat your chicken.