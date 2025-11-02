The Award-Winning Chicago BBQ Guy Fieri Loved On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love him or hate him, Guy Fieri's stamp of approval on a restaurant is a total game changer. His hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" has made it through 42 seasons since it first aired in 2007. Over that time, Fieri has visited over 1,400 restaurants in almost 500 cities. With that type of lasting power, combined with Guy Fieri's own popularity, it's easy to see how a restaurant owner might throw out the red carpet for Fieri and the Food Network.

Barbecue restaurants are certainly no stranger to the television show. And Fieri found one such standout spot in a city not necessarily known for its barbecue: Chicago — which also happens to be Fieri's favorite Midwestern city for filming his show. Honky Tonk BBQ (which rebranded to The Tonk in 2023) made its Triple D debut in 2009, showcasing its Memphis-style, award-winning barbecue that features pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, and all types of ribs. Helmed by self-taught pitmaster Willie Wagner, The Tonk has earned praise well beyond that of Guy Fieri, as it's often listed as one of the best barbecue restaurants in the Windy City. So what made Tonk Barbecue so special to Guy Fieri?