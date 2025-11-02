The Award-Winning Chicago BBQ Guy Fieri Loved On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love him or hate him, Guy Fieri's stamp of approval on a restaurant is a total game changer. His hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" has made it through 42 seasons since it first aired in 2007. Over that time, Fieri has visited over 1,400 restaurants in almost 500 cities. With that type of lasting power, combined with Guy Fieri's own popularity, it's easy to see how a restaurant owner might throw out the red carpet for Fieri and the Food Network.
Barbecue restaurants are certainly no stranger to the television show. And Fieri found one such standout spot in a city not necessarily known for its barbecue: Chicago — which also happens to be Fieri's favorite Midwestern city for filming his show. Honky Tonk BBQ (which rebranded to The Tonk in 2023) made its Triple D debut in 2009, showcasing its Memphis-style, award-winning barbecue that features pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, and all types of ribs. Helmed by self-taught pitmaster Willie Wagner, The Tonk has earned praise well beyond that of Guy Fieri, as it's often listed as one of the best barbecue restaurants in the Windy City. So what made Tonk Barbecue so special to Guy Fieri?
The secret to The Tonk's award-winning barbecue
In season 7, episode 8 of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which features Honky Tonk BBQ, Guy Fieri visited the kitchen to watch Willie Wagner prep and cook his famous pulled pork. The barbecue in question finished third in the highly competitive Memphis in May barbecue competition in 2008. The big secret is The Tonk's dry rub that includes three different peppers (cayenne, black, and white) plus paprika, chili powder, sage, garlic, onion, cumin, and a variety of other seasonings that total 17 different spices. After 17 hours of cooking at 215 degrees Fahrenheit, the award-winning pork is ready. And needless to say, Fieri was impressed with the result.
But The Tonk's success goes beyond Fieri's approval. The restaurant has a 4.2 rating on Google Reviews and an 88% recommendation rating on Facebook. Reviewers praise the ribs and the pulled chicken sandwich, the service, and the lively atmosphere that often includes live music and a DJ on weekends. Another unique aspect of The Tonk is its late-night menu, offered between 11 p.m. and midnight on Thursday through Saturday. The menu features the restaurant's bacon candy, fried pickles, a brisket chili, and wings and waffles with maple syrup and butter.
The Tonk just goes to show you don't have to be in a famous barbecue town like Austin or Memphis to make incredible barbecue. With Guy Fieri's stamp of approval, this Chicago restaurant has absolutely become a certified member of Flavortown.