Your Chili Deserves To Spotlight A Classic Barbecue Dish

Few things say "fall" better than a warm, mouthwateringly spicy bowl of chili. While delicious any time of year, it just seems to taste a little bit better when there's a chill in the air — particularly after it's been simmering for hours, filling your home with the savory scent of beef, spices, and caramelized tomato sauce. Though ground beef is usually the star of this dish, brisket is the surprising protein swap that may change the way you make chili forever.

Brisket is a longstanding favorite of barbecue lovers throughout the United States, because of its intensely beefy flavor, luscious fat content, and notoriously tough texture. It may sound counterintuitive to center a tough cut of meat in your cooking, but the art of barbecue is all about low and slow cooking techniques. Smoking spice-rubbed brisket for hours at a time infuses it with flavor and breaks down its fibers for a luscious, moist, flavorful bite of meat.

Its ability to withstand long cooking times and absorb flavors are what makes brisket the perfect protein for chili, especially the slow-cooker variety. As your chili simmers and the flavors marry, brisket won't overcook — instead, it'll become increasingly tender and infuse the whole dish with meaty goodness. Once you've embraced brisket, your spicy slow cooker beef chili will be elevated to a whole new level.