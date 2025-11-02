Dollar Tree's $1.25 Floating Shelves Are Perfect For Decorative Kitchen Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It doesn't have to cost a fortune to reorganize your kitchen. There are plenty of budget design tricks that use hidden or unexpected spaces, like affixing Dollar Tree hooks inside of your cabinet doors to hang your measuring spoons. But if you'd rather keep your most-used items on display, the discount retailer's decorative floating shelves are a great option.

At just $1.25 per shelf, this decorative storage option includes twine and a metal ring you can attach to the wall for easy installation. The light, neutral materials blend well with a variety of interiors and décor styles, yet the shelves remain customizable so you can adjust them to fit your kitchen's design. Customers online confirm that they're simple to take apart, making it easy to remove the wooden portion of the shelf to stain or paint it. You can also swap the string with other materials you may already have like decorative ribbon or chain. The product has been praised for its sturdiness and versatility, and you can even adjust the twine to secure multiple shelves together, hanging one shelf from another to create a more interesting display.