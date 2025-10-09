11 Vintage Halloween Kitchen Decor Ideas We Can't Get Enough Of This Fall
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though long associated with ghoulish costumes, treats, and pumpkin carving, Halloween wasn't always known for candy and trick-or-treating. This holiday actually has ancient Celtic origins and can be traced back to the the Samhain festival, a celebration originally based on scaring off ghosts and evil spirits by wearing costumes. But today, many of us know Halloween as an excuse to decorate the house, dress up, and host themed events.
Due to the holiday's longstanding significance, various Halloween-themed homewares have been on the market since the 1920s. Resultantly, we're left with quite an array of vintage decor options that can be used to bring a bit of celebratory nostalgia into your kitchen.
Whether you love hosting and are looking for items that will help cater to your guests, or are just looking for a few pops of Halloween excitement to sprinkle around your kitchen, the options are endless. Looking for the right stuff may be a bit overwhelming, so we've come up with a solid list for you to peruse through. Whether you're able to source authentically vintage items or you've managed to find vintage-inspired pieces instead, these decor pieces will add some festive detail to your kitchen this season.
Halloween-themed garland
You can find authentic vintage garlands on websites like eBay or Etsy, but there are also many retro-inspired options across home goods stores, as well. For those who enjoy do-it-yourself projects, you can easily make your own Halloween garland to give your kitchen a spooky personal touch. Think of this as the final step that ties your kitchen together, and make use of underutilized areas like the top of your cabinets. Go for options that feature festive shapes, like black cats, ghosts, or candy corn.
Cookie jars
You may not have a jar of sweets on your counter in your day-to-day routine, but fall is a more than appropriate time to have a batch of spooky cookies or a plethora of Halloween candies on hand for guests to enjoy. You can find cookie jars that mimic a vintage aesthetic at most home goods stores. Or, if you feel like heading to your local thrift, odds are you'll find a way to add functional festivity to your kitchen with this themed decor item.
Teapots and teacups
A vintage teapot is the perfect item to have on hand to warm your tea or hot cocoa after trick-or-treating. It's a great way to dress up your space as it serves a tangible purpose, in addition to just looking adorable. There are many designs out there, ranging from pumpkins to skulls, art deco cats, and witches. You can find authentic vintage pieces all over the internet, though many home retailers offer retro-inspired varieties, as well.
Candle holders
For those who lean into a bit of moodiness, themed candle holders are a great option for your kitchen. There are many vintage candle holders and votives on the resale market. Additionally, most major home goods sellers carry their own vintage-inspired versions of these decor pieces, so you'll have options wherever you shop. Festive candle holders make use of overlooked tea lights you may have, as well. Illuminated dinners and ghost stories by candlelight, here we come!
Punch bowls
There are many vintage punch bowls on the market that boast Halloween sentiment, which would make a great centerpiece on your dining room table. Various options are offered online, many in the form of the classically spooky skulls and crossbones. If you're after something more playful and less spooky, though, you can opt for pumpkin-, ghost-, or black cat-shaped bowls instead. Just make sure you consider how many gallons of punch you should make ahead of your party.
Kitchen towels
A simple way to bring autumnal excitement into your kitchen is themed towels. In fact, many will already have a designated location for kitchen towels or wash cloths — often hanging from the stove handle or under the sink — and they're as decorative as they are functional. If you're after a proper vintage option, you'll find many by scouring websites like eBay. But if you're unable to find something that fits, consider Amazon options like a Primitives Retro-Inspired Halloween Dish Towel or Giosve Vintage Halloween Black Cat Towel, instead.
Salt and pepper shakers
With the excitement of larger decor items, you may forget that you can channel Halloween through minor additions to your tablescapes with tiny salt and pepper shakers, too. This kitchen staple can be swapped for seasonal shakers in the form of witches, pumpkins, black cats, and many other motifs commonly associated with this time of year. Etsy and eBay boast a wide range of antique shakers.
Spoon rests
Another fun way to add Halloween flair to your kitchen is with a vintage spoon rest. There are many options out there that will nicely situate on or near your stove top. You can find vintage options in the shape of many classic figures and characters, including black cats and "Peanuts" characters dressed in witch hats. When hunting for spoon rests, you can find many retro-inspired options in-store and handmade, but you can also search these up on Etsy and eBay with ease.
Stained glass wall hangs and suncatchers
Stained glass wall hangs, whether true vintage or just inspired, can be hung in your kitchen windows to add a bit of color to the room when the sun hits. You could also alternatively hang these decorations along the walls of your kitchen for a more muted effect. They are easy to clean and add festive energy without cluttering limited counter or table space. Many wall hangs and suncatchers feature adorably spooky designs like witches in pumpkins and ghosts floating around haunted houses. Try Etsy for both true vintage and retro-inspired handmade designs.
Window clings
Window clings are simple decor items that can boast a retro feel. Not only are they an interactive decoration for kids, but they are also easy to install and peel off with little residue. There are a wide variety of styles you can try depending on the look you're after, some which allow light through in a similar way to stained glass decorations. Others, however, are on the creepier side and lean opaque. You can get many retro-themed options at common home and craft stores like Target or even Dollar Tree.
Witchy signage
There are many playful witch-themed Halloween decorations out there. If you're looking for more ways to up the intrigue of your kitchen with vintage-inspired signs, you can get your hands on some pretty affordable options. You'll find that many highlight playful phrases like Mosm's "Witches Kitchen" Vintage Sign, or Sofegy's "Not All Witches Live in Salem" Wood Sign — both available on Amazon. Halloween signs are a great way to immediately brandish your decor theme, and creates a center focal point to guide the rest of your decorations.