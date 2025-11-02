The Once-Popular BBQ Chain That's Making A Comeback As Sports Bars

The best barbecue chain restaurants have their ritual charm with smoky aromas, casual atmospheres, and messy hands. By contrast, the sports bar formula — shareable plates and high-margin beer — moves faster and scales broader. Converting existing Smokey Bones locations into Twin Peaks lodges takes advantage of real estate and kitchen build-out already in place. Many metropolitan areas that have sports bars also have barbecue restaurants, so this combination brings the best of both worlds.

The transition also rests on the idea that guests may still want smoked ribs and wings with tasty sauces, but now they want them alongside a full sports-viewing experience. The converged concept says you can watch the big game, yell at the ref, eat barbecue, and keep the vibe wild — all under the same roof. The barbecue chain becomes a sports bar, and fans become the audience for their own dinner. It is a reinvention that blends nostalgic country cooking with a lively sports bar experience.

Having converted about 19 locations and closed underperforming ones, Twin Hospitality seems to be betting on consolidation and focus rather than just expansion. So if your favorite Smokey Bones seems different next time you visit, it might not be all in your head. For those who love the old barbecue chain, it is worth keeping an eye on what the game-day menu becomes under the Twin Peaks label.