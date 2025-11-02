The Once-Popular BBQ Chain That's Making A Comeback As Sports Bars
There was a time when Smokey Bones was quite popular in the casual dining barbecue scene. Full rib racks, beer towers, and live game broadcasts were the playlist of the nightly crowd. But in recent years, the concept started to lag, traffic dipped, and the brand got boxed in. Then a pivot happened. Smokey Bones became part of Twin Hospitality Group, and some underperforming stores were rebranded as Twin Peaks sports bars, which brought a lodge-style setting, more screens, and a broader menu.
By September 2025, two conversions already generated about $7.8 million in average annual unit volume, compared to roughly $3.5 million under the old Smokey Bones model. In this shift, the barbecue heritage did not vanish, but was rather repackaged. Like Smokey Bones, the new Twin Peaks restaurants will feature brisket, ribs, and grilled smoked salmon filets. The mesquite aromas remain part of the story as the focus shifts to more beer taps and game-day energy.
A BBQ-to-sports bar makeover
The best barbecue chain restaurants have their ritual charm with smoky aromas, casual atmospheres, and messy hands. By contrast, the sports bar formula — shareable plates and high-margin beer — moves faster and scales broader. Converting existing Smokey Bones locations into Twin Peaks lodges takes advantage of real estate and kitchen build-out already in place. Many metropolitan areas that have sports bars also have barbecue restaurants, so this combination brings the best of both worlds.
The transition also rests on the idea that guests may still want smoked ribs and wings with tasty sauces, but now they want them alongside a full sports-viewing experience. The converged concept says you can watch the big game, yell at the ref, eat barbecue, and keep the vibe wild — all under the same roof. The barbecue chain becomes a sports bar, and fans become the audience for their own dinner. It is a reinvention that blends nostalgic country cooking with a lively sports bar experience.
Having converted about 19 locations and closed underperforming ones, Twin Hospitality seems to be betting on consolidation and focus rather than just expansion. So if your favorite Smokey Bones seems different next time you visit, it might not be all in your head. For those who love the old barbecue chain, it is worth keeping an eye on what the game-day menu becomes under the Twin Peaks label.