You Can Thank Applebee's For Creating This Iconic Beer Glass
What's so special about ordering a beer at Applebee's? The restaurant chain serves the usual lineup of domestic and international beers, but the real secret is in the glass they come in. Applebee's signature Brewtus glass was specially designed to enhance the flavor of beer and it's been helping diners and drinkers enjoy their favorite brews since it was introduced in 1992. The 20-ounce glass has a wide top that helps foam form, releasing a beer's complex aromatic compounds, while its long, narrow base helps keep the drink colder for longer.
Although the Brewtus was created specifically for Applebee's, its design is reminiscent of two older styles: the pilsner glass and the tulip pint glass, both of which feature wider tops and narrower bottoms. The pilsner glass was designed to showcase the clear, golden color of pilsner beer while highlighting its aroma and keeping it carbonated. The tulip pint glass, sometimes called a Guinness glass for its association with the famous Irish stout, has a bulbous top and is considered the ideal vessel for pouring Guinness from a tap. The Brewtus combines elements of both, offering the sturdy heft of a pint glass with a shape that enhances aroma and presentation, a design that's as functional as it is distinctive to Applebee's.
Which type of beers should you have in a Brewtus?
While there's no shortage of opinions when it comes to types of beer glasses and when to use them, the Brewtus performs well with almost any beer on tap. Applebee's serves up most draft beers and happy hour specials in its signature glass, but its tall, narrow shape makes it particularly ideal for bringing out the flavor of pilsners like Miller High Life (which happens to be David Chang's favorite type of beer). The wide rim also makes it perfect for holding an orange garnish with a Blue Moon. Other beers you can enjoy in the Brewtus are Michelob, Stella Artois, and Modelo Especial.
If you love the Brewtus and want to bring one home, you're out of luck: Applebee's does not sell the glasses in its restaurants. Your best bet is to search online for one on sites like eBay, or just be content sipping from the Brewtus whenever you visit the chain.