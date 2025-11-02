You Can Thank Applebee's For Creating This Iconic Beer Glass

What's so special about ordering a beer at Applebee's? The restaurant chain serves the usual lineup of domestic and international beers, but the real secret is in the glass they come in. Applebee's signature Brewtus glass was specially designed to enhance the flavor of beer and it's been helping diners and drinkers enjoy their favorite brews since it was introduced in 1992. The 20-ounce glass has a wide top that helps foam form, releasing a beer's complex aromatic compounds, while its long, narrow base helps keep the drink colder for longer.

Although the Brewtus was created specifically for Applebee's, its design is reminiscent of two older styles: the pilsner glass and the tulip pint glass, both of which feature wider tops and narrower bottoms. The pilsner glass was designed to showcase the clear, golden color of pilsner beer while highlighting its aroma and keeping it carbonated. The tulip pint glass, sometimes called a Guinness glass for its association with the famous Irish stout, has a bulbous top and is considered the ideal vessel for pouring Guinness from a tap. The Brewtus combines elements of both, offering the sturdy heft of a pint glass with a shape that enhances aroma and presentation, a design that's as functional as it is distinctive to Applebee's.