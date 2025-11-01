The Italian-Style Baked Potato That Chefs Love

Despite the fact that they're one of the most popular comfort foods of all time, ordinary white potatoes don't have much flavor on their own. Rather, they're a vehicle for our favorite flavors, from the classic combo of butter and sour cream to spicy and smoky cowboy-style baked potatoes. It helps that this food is also a nutritional powerhouse, with around 1,000 milligrams of potassium and 26 milligrams of calcium per medium-sized potato. Even all that starch isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it helps us feel satiated and provides your brain with the glucose it needs to function.

That means when you pile on the toppings and go to town, you're not only satisfying your appetite but nourishing your body. In fact, it's totally okay to make a batch of perfectly baked potatoes in your air fryer as part of your meal prep — not only does eating reheated potatoes lower their place on the glycemic index, you can top them with anything you want to keep your meals interesting. We suggest leaning into Italian flavor profiles to give yourself a wide variety of options that are sure to be successful.

Piling your baked potato high with sweet sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and other Italian-style ingredients works because strong flavors are a match made in heaven with potatoes. Spicy oils, herb-rich marinara sauce, and stretchy cheese blend seamlessly with the fluffy, creamy interior of a baked potato. Think of it as a substitution for pasta or pizza crust, and choose your pairings accordingly.