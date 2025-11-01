The Sketchy Story Behind Skechers' Copycat Costco Food Court
Visiting the Costco food court for adults is the same as visiting a candy store for a kid. While a Costco trip won't usually end up with the same sugar rush (unless you also order a double chocolate chunk cookie, of course), it does promise some major-carb loading, so we might just get the better end of the bargain here. But despite what we thought was a unique experience you can only get from visiting the store, it looks like you can basically duplicate the same adventure elsewhere. And we're not just talking about the classic $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo — which was the winning contender when we ranked Costco's food court items — but a copycat that would invoke déjà vu when looking at the menu and its eerily familiar design. The strangest part is it's by Skechers. Yes, that brand that has been selling kicks since the '90s.
The concept of setting up a food court at one of its shoe stores came from Michael Greenberg, the retail brand's president and a foodie with investments in several restaurants, who wanted to offer a more interactive experience at Skechers outlet stores, with prices kept to a minimum. The practice isn't far-fetched considering other retail chains with their own restaurants and cafes to appeal to a broader market (think Ikea and, well, Costco, obviously). And while it might seem to have popped up totally out of the blue, this particular store had previously been hosting food trucks until it was eventually rezoned to serve its own concessions. In Skechers' scenario, even if you don't need a new pair of shoes, you might still want to get a slice of its $3 pizza. And who can say no to pizza?
The battle of the food courts
The Skechers' food court, called Food Spot, is located at one of Skechers' most popular stores in Gardena, California. Having just one location is a novelty in itself that might even attract more people and drive sales, but it's more for fun than anything. After all, Costco is already everywhere, and competing on the same level with the retail giant while offering a similar menu doesn't really sound smart.
While prices aren't consistently as cheap as Costco's, affordable casual eats fill Skechers' food court menu, including soft serve for $2.50 — which is roughly the same as Costco's ice cream sundae — and churros for $3. While Costco sold them for only a dollar, we've got to hand it to Skechers for providing an alternative to the discontinued Costco food court churros, especially for fans of the classic treat. But if there's one thing only true fans know about the Costco food court, it's that the store uses its own recipes and products for several items. This might solidify Costco's winning streak in this battle, as Skechers doesn't really provide much information about where its menu items come from, just that they're crafted with premium ingredients. Still, the Skechers' food court menu includes a few unique items you can't order at Costco, such as fries, a double cheeseburger, and chicken sandwiches (regular and Nashville spicy).
Aside from the fairly similar menu, what really had people on the internet confused was Skechers' Food Spot's branding, as it looked a bit too reminiscent of Costco's when it first opened in 2023. It seems like the company has already deviated from the familiar aesthetic of that signature red-rimmed menu board, though, perhaps after receiving a call from its competitor. However, the same menu remains.