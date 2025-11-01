The Sketchy Story Behind Skechers' Copycat Costco Food Court

Visiting the Costco food court for adults is the same as visiting a candy store for a kid. While a Costco trip won't usually end up with the same sugar rush (unless you also order a double chocolate chunk cookie, of course), it does promise some major-carb loading, so we might just get the better end of the bargain here. But despite what we thought was a unique experience you can only get from visiting the store, it looks like you can basically duplicate the same adventure elsewhere. And we're not just talking about the classic $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo — which was the winning contender when we ranked Costco's food court items — but a copycat that would invoke déjà vu when looking at the menu and its eerily familiar design. The strangest part is it's by Skechers. Yes, that brand that has been selling kicks since the '90s.

The concept of setting up a food court at one of its shoe stores came from Michael Greenberg, the retail brand's president and a foodie with investments in several restaurants, who wanted to offer a more interactive experience at Skechers outlet stores, with prices kept to a minimum. The practice isn't far-fetched considering other retail chains with their own restaurants and cafes to appeal to a broader market (think Ikea and, well, Costco, obviously). And while it might seem to have popped up totally out of the blue, this particular store had previously been hosting food trucks until it was eventually rezoned to serve its own concessions. In Skechers' scenario, even if you don't need a new pair of shoes, you might still want to get a slice of its $3 pizza. And who can say no to pizza?