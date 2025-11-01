The Fast-Casual P.F. Chang's Spinoff You May Not Know About

Does the world need more options for food bowls? According to P.F. Chang's, the answer is a resounding yes. Since early 2025, the Asian restaurant chain, popular for its mall locations, has been testing out a new concept: a fast-casual restaurant that serves up Asian-fusion bowls called Pagoda Asian Grill. Currently, Pagoda Asian Grill is running two test locations in St. Petersburg, Florida, and at a large retail center in New York, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

The popularity of fast casual dining that focuses on "build your own bowls" has grown over the years, thanks to chains like Chipotle, Sweetgreen, and Cava — just to name a few. You can even hack your Chick-fil-A order into a Chipotle-style bowl, if you wish. According to a report by Nation's Restaurant News, data from Datassential shows about a quarter of restaurant menus that already have bowls are adding even more of them. Pagoda is betting on being your next source.

It makes sense that bowls would continue to grow in popularity, as they have a lot going for them. Not only do they look nice, but they're usually an easy-to-eat, on-the-go meal with a healthy balance of carbs, proteins, and veggies. Plus, you can make them custom to fit your specific tastes. But, what exactly do you have to build your bowls with at Pagoda?