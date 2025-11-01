Shoney's Was Beloved For Its Popular Breakfast Buffet In The '80s. So Why Don't You See It Anymore?

Back in the 1980s, Shoney's was a classic restaurant chain that offered a unique type of meal: it specialized in buffets rather than à la carte dining. While the restaurant still exists — and even has rotating themed meals every night of the week — it's not nearly as popular as it once was. This is mostly due to some financial hardships the chain experienced back in the 1990s, which forced Shoney's to close many of its locations.

At its peak, Shoney's breakfast buffet offered dozens of breakfast items. Customers would pay one price, then be able to enjoy as much of the food as they desired. There were reportedly more than 1,300 locations by the end of the 20th century, but only about 55 locations are still open today. While the chain thrived throughout the 1980s, by the end of the following decade, Shoney's was reporting millions of dollars in losses. In fact, in 1999's third quarter, the chain posted a net loss of $17.5 million. So, between 1998 and 1999, Shoney's decided to either close or sell 239 locations. These days, it competes with other restaurant chains specializing in breakfast buffets, which only makes getting customers in the door even harder.