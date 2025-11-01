What Are Steak Nuggets (And How Should You Serve Them?)

You can marinate or season steak nuggets and sear them in a pan for the naked version with a more traditional steak-like texture. Or you can bread them with seasoned cornstarch, breadcrumbs, flour, or a combination of two or more of those before pan-frying or roasting them in the oven. Either technique produces a pleasantly crunchy exterior and tender meat inside — provided you don't overcook them, of course. Aim for medium-rare to medium doneness to ensure your steak nuggets remain juicy and don't become stringy and dry.

But air frying is actually one of the best ways to retain moisture in these beefy little bites. The enclosed cooking space and shorter cooking time help keep the steak from getting dry, while the convection heat quickly creates a crisp outer crust. Once finished, you can go classic and serve them with garlic butter and crispy air-fried green beans, or toss them onto a Caesar salad with anchovy-forward dressing (since steak can stand up to stronger flavors without getting lost).

You might also use them to top your favorite crispy Thai basil beef recipe, especially after marinating them in lime, basil, mint, and sesame oil. There's also nothing wrong with using them in place of chicken nuggets in a copycat KFC Famous Bowl to enjoy with mashed potatoes and corn — just be sure to use beef gravy instead of chicken gravy to round out the flavors. Of course, compound butters flavored with paprika and fresh herbs, decadent blue cheese butter, or garlic-infused olive oil also add a gorgeous depth of flavor to these tasty little bites if you want to enjoy them on their own.