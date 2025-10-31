Stop Using Cylinder Storage Containers: Save Pantry Space By Using These Instead
When it comes to storage containers, cylinders seem to be the default. And why not? They look clean, uniform, and straight off a Pinterest board — until you realize they're taking up a certain amount of space without adding additional storage. Those cylinders make terrible use of corners, something you'll know if you've ever tried to Tetris your sugar, flour, and pasta jars onto one narrow shelf. No matter what you do, there's always an awkward inch or two of wasted space behind, beside, and around them — space you could be using for enough extra sugar for a week or more extra coffees or teas.
Square or rectangular containers are a much better solution because they stack together neatly with no gap. In fact, Cook's Direct suggests that square containers take up a quarter less space than round ones. That's quite a lot, especially for anyone with a less-than-spacious kitchen. Swapping out clunky cylinders for slim, stackable box-shaped containers is one of many solutions to get more pantry space without having to fully upgrade your shelving system.
How to make the most of your square or rectangular containers
To make the most of this space-saving hack, get smart about how you're using your containers. You can buy full modular sets for $60 or less on Amazon, such as the Vtopmart 32-piece airtight food storage containers set. Containers with transparent sides are best, as they let you see what's running low at a quick glance. Just make sure the lids have airtight seals since most of the things we store in them can go stale or rancid otherwise. In fact, with the right containers, the best place to store coffee is actually somewhere dark and contained rather than in the freezer.
These large sets let you adapt to your kitchen and your daily needs. You can use the big ones for grains like pasta and rice or baking supplies like flour. The medium ones work well for sugar, coffee, oats, and cookies. The shorter, often slim ones work well for products you typically buy in shorter supply, such as nuts and seeds, and the smaller cubes are perfect for bouillon cubes and tea bags.
For ultra efficiency, many of these container sets come with everything you need to label everything clearly so you're never stuck pulling things out to peer inside. You can also save time by grouping things together by themes. Store your baking supplies where you can reach them, stack your breakfast go-tos in front, and organize your lentils and pulses into one easy-to-find section. This type of organization is one of the most affordable ways to add more space (and efficiency) to small kitchens. And if you're short on counter and cabinet space, these square and rectangular containers slide easily into drawers or pull-out racks for a system that looks intentional, doesn't roll around, keeps food fresh, and turns a chaotic pantry into storage you enjoy using.