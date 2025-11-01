The Next Time You Visit Your Local Mexican Restaurant, Skip This Type Of Dish
Mexican food now makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants, so it's not an exaggeration to proclaim that Americans are obsessed with a good cheesy quesadilla, a heavenly jam-packed taco, or even a hearty enchilada. Whatever your choice of adventure, the abundance of restaurants that dot across different states will have you spoiled for choice. But that doesn't mean you should dig right into the entire menu if you want genuine flavors at a Mexican restaurant. When Chowhound exclusively spoke with Paco Romeo, culinary director for La Loma (@lalomarestaurants on Instagram), with three locations in Colorado, he said, "I'd recommend [you] avoid soups [at Mexican restaurants], as they're often not very accurate or authentic to the originals you find in Mexico." You might even be better off making them yourself at home, or, even better, driving to the border to actually relish the culture.
Fusion plates and creative takes on traditional recipes have their own charm, too, but evidently, it's not the best approach if you strive for authenticity. According to Romeo, "[I'd avoid] any dish that has a strong influence from another type of cuisine and changes the flavors in another direction — like refried beans that taste sweet, for example." This just emphasizes the importance of knowing how to spot traditional Mexican restaurants for full-bodied flavors and the original techniques that made the cuisine so well-loved among locals.
The best things to order at a Mexican restaurant in America
If there's one thing you shouldn't miss out on when at a Mexican restaurant, it's the combination platters. "[They] allow the guest to experience flavor profiles from numerous items — such as chile rellenos, tacos, and enchiladas — as well as different sauces with each," Paco Romeo highlights, which gives any hungry foodie a chance to sample as much as they can.
Bringing the whole gang with you and ordering different plates might just have the same effect. Sopes, a dish consisting of taco shell masa and a variety of add-ons, is another smart choice. Not only is it hard to mess up (if a restaurant does, run!), but the toppings are also quite customizable. Common options include refried beans, chorizo, and lots of cheese.
Don't just stop at picking out the best food options, though. Make sure to venture out into different restaurants, too. Exploring beyond Mexican restaurant chains that aren't Taco Bell will open you up to a whole new world of Mexican cuisine, and you might even develop a deeper love for it (if that's even possible). Its culinary sphere is much more well-rounded than its most sought-after offerings, as its flavors deviate from the popular spicy dishes. As Romeo says, "One's understanding of Mexican food will change when restaurants show them preparations with big flavor profiles and both non-spicy and spicy options, as we do at La Loma." Don't forget to bring your thirst for adventure while you're at it, and you're guaranteed to have a fun time.