The Next Time You Visit Your Local Mexican Restaurant, Skip This Type Of Dish

If there's one thing you shouldn't miss out on when at a Mexican restaurant, it's the combination platters. "[They] allow the guest to experience flavor profiles from numerous items — such as chile rellenos, tacos, and enchiladas — as well as different sauces with each," Paco Romeo highlights, which gives any hungry foodie a chance to sample as much as they can.

Bringing the whole gang with you and ordering different plates might just have the same effect. Sopes, a dish consisting of taco shell masa and a variety of add-ons, is another smart choice. Not only is it hard to mess up (if a restaurant does, run!), but the toppings are also quite customizable. Common options include refried beans, chorizo, and lots of cheese.

Don't just stop at picking out the best food options, though. Make sure to venture out into different restaurants, too. Exploring beyond Mexican restaurant chains that aren't Taco Bell will open you up to a whole new world of Mexican cuisine, and you might even develop a deeper love for it (if that's even possible). Its culinary sphere is much more well-rounded than its most sought-after offerings, as its flavors deviate from the popular spicy dishes. As Romeo says, "One's understanding of Mexican food will change when restaurants show them preparations with big flavor profiles and both non-spicy and spicy options, as we do at La Loma." Don't forget to bring your thirst for adventure while you're at it, and you're guaranteed to have a fun time.