Only 2 Cities Have Emeril Lagasse Restaurants. Does Yours Have One?

Chef Emeril Lagasse is synonymous with elegant Creole and Cajun dining. He has opened over 20 restaurants in his career, and currently has 11 in operation. Emeril's, The Wine Bar at Emeril's, Meril, 34 Restaurant and Bar, Emeril's Brasserie, and airport restaurant Emeril's Table are all in Lagasse's favorite food city and hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana. He also has two restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada — Emeril's New Orleans Fish House and Delmonico Steakhouse — and another three, all called Emeril's Bistro, are aboard Carnival cruise ships.

Lagasse's flagship restaurant, Emeril's, has been open for over three decades in the New Orleans Warehouse District. Following a 2023 renovation, it's mostly run by his chef son, E.J., offering a tasting menu that leans into elegant takes on Louisiana classics like boudin and banana cream pie. For a more casual setting, there's Meril's, about two blocks away, with an à la carte approach that mixes Cajun classics like gumbo with some international influences (for example, gulf shrimp tacos).

Although he has established an impressive culinary legacy over the decades, it seems his restaurant empire is winding down slightly. In 2022, Lagasse closed down two long-running fine dining haunts in New Orleans: The classy yet contemporary Creole restaurant Delmonico, and the upscale, although slightly more casual, NOLA. As of October 2025, one more is set to disappear from his empire, with his seafood restaurant Emeril's Coastal closing down in Miramar, Florida (between Fort Lauderdale and Miami).