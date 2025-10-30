Only 2 Cities Have Emeril Lagasse Restaurants. Does Yours Have One?
Chef Emeril Lagasse is synonymous with elegant Creole and Cajun dining. He has opened over 20 restaurants in his career, and currently has 11 in operation. Emeril's, The Wine Bar at Emeril's, Meril, 34 Restaurant and Bar, Emeril's Brasserie, and airport restaurant Emeril's Table are all in Lagasse's favorite food city and hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana. He also has two restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada — Emeril's New Orleans Fish House and Delmonico Steakhouse — and another three, all called Emeril's Bistro, are aboard Carnival cruise ships.
Lagasse's flagship restaurant, Emeril's, has been open for over three decades in the New Orleans Warehouse District. Following a 2023 renovation, it's mostly run by his chef son, E.J., offering a tasting menu that leans into elegant takes on Louisiana classics like boudin and banana cream pie. For a more casual setting, there's Meril's, about two blocks away, with an à la carte approach that mixes Cajun classics like gumbo with some international influences (for example, gulf shrimp tacos).
Although he has established an impressive culinary legacy over the decades, it seems his restaurant empire is winding down slightly. In 2022, Lagasse closed down two long-running fine dining haunts in New Orleans: The classy yet contemporary Creole restaurant Delmonico, and the upscale, although slightly more casual, NOLA. As of October 2025, one more is set to disappear from his empire, with his seafood restaurant Emeril's Coastal closing down in Miramar, Florida (between Fort Lauderdale and Miami).
Lagasse's love of New Orleans shines
Of Lagasse's New Orleans restaurants, two truly stand on their own. Firstly, the Wine Bar at Emeril's is right next door to Emeril's, but takes a small plates approach, mixing some French dishes like foie gras torchon with local produce on plates like barbecued shrimp with rosemary biscuits. Then, there's 34 Restaurant and Bar, Lagasse's most recent restaurant opening, which branches out from his historically Cajun and Creole style to serve Portuguese classics, such as caldo verde soup or salt cod, in honor of his Portuguese mother.
You'll also find some of Lagasse's other New Orleans restaurants inside other institutions. Airport restaurant Emeril's Table is much more casual, serving New Orleans staples like fried chicken and red beans and rice. Emeril's Brasserie, in Caesar's casino, takes a French approach with options such as steak frites and ratatouille. Lagasse's two Las Vegas restaurants are also in casinos. Emeril's New Orleans Fish House at the MGM Grand takes a taste of Louisiana to Vegas with gumbo and broiled oysters. Meanwhile, Delmonico Steakhouse, located in the Venetian, obviously centers on classic steakhouse items from steak to Caesar salads to tartare.
Finally, Cruise ship dining seems to be where Lagasse is directing his energy right now. He works for Carnival Cruise Lines as chief culinary officer, and his cruise ship restaurants include Emeril's Bistro 1396, 1397, and 717. Each one serves quintessentially New Orleans dishes like jambalaya and po' boys. Whether it's in his home city, the desert, or the sea, Lagasse never abandons his love for Creole and Cajun flavors.