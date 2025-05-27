Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Meal At His Restaurant, 34

While it might seem a little bit like a parent choosing their favorite child, it's probably inevitable that some chefs have a favorite dish in their restaurants. That's the case for Emeril Lagasse in his newest restaurant, 34. While Lagasse is arguably best known for serving up Cajun and Creole dishes in his New Orleans restaurants like Meril and Emeril's, with 34 he has pivoted to Portuguese food. Emeril knows what makes a good restaurant, and it's a cuisine that's more within Lagasse's wheelhouse than you might think: His mother is Portuguese and his culinary career started out with a teenage job in a Portuguese bakery. He's also published classic Portuguese recipes like a kale-chorizo soup or his mother's chicken stew (the former appears on 34's lunch menu, too).

But Lagasse has named his favorite Portuguese dishes (at least, out of those on the menu at 34): Duck rice, paella, and espetada (grilled skewers). Here's what you should know about them — firstly, espetada. This is a catch-all term for different types of skewered meat: Portuguese espetada recipes can feature beef, pork, or seafood, to name a few options. These skewers are traditionally associated with the islands of Madeira, off the Portuguese coast: Ideally, they'd be grilled over the embers of a fire made from bay tree branches to infuse them with flavor, although if that's not feasible, you can season them with bay leaves to approximate this, then char grill them until they're perfectly juicy.