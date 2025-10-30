Organize Your Fridge (And Save Space) With This Nifty Dollar Tree Find

Between groceries, takeout containers, and condiment bottles, space in a fridge can disappear fast. Thankfully, there are plenty of organizers you can use to bring order to a chaotic fridge without breaking the bank. On our list of Dollar Tree finds to help you organize your kitchen, there's an item at the store that may be hiding in plain sight but is a must-have for your fridge: a simple egg holder shelf. It's something you might already have lying around, but if you don't, it's the kind of item you won't know how you ever lived without.

Dollar Tree's egg holder shelf isn't just a shallow tray that you can place in your fridge and sacrifice valuable shelf space to use. Instead, it can actually clip right onto your existing fridge shelf to create a sturdy little drawer that holds up to a dozen eggs. And measuring about 10 by 7 by 2 inches, it fits neatly under most fridge racks without blocking anything else.

Plus, having all your eggs out in clear view will mean you can finally stop playing the "is this carton empty?" guessing game and start using what you actually have. And if your eggs are farm-fresh and thus unwashed, this egg holder shelf can live on your counter instead of in your fridge, holding your fresh eggs for up to two weeks. This Dollar Tree item is one of many creative way to organize your fridge that actually feels satisfying, especially since it only costs $1.50.