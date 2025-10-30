Organize Your Fridge (And Save Space) With This Nifty Dollar Tree Find
Between groceries, takeout containers, and condiment bottles, space in a fridge can disappear fast. Thankfully, there are plenty of organizers you can use to bring order to a chaotic fridge without breaking the bank. On our list of Dollar Tree finds to help you organize your kitchen, there's an item at the store that may be hiding in plain sight but is a must-have for your fridge: a simple egg holder shelf. It's something you might already have lying around, but if you don't, it's the kind of item you won't know how you ever lived without.
Dollar Tree's egg holder shelf isn't just a shallow tray that you can place in your fridge and sacrifice valuable shelf space to use. Instead, it can actually clip right onto your existing fridge shelf to create a sturdy little drawer that holds up to a dozen eggs. And measuring about 10 by 7 by 2 inches, it fits neatly under most fridge racks without blocking anything else.
Plus, having all your eggs out in clear view will mean you can finally stop playing the "is this carton empty?" guessing game and start using what you actually have. And if your eggs are farm-fresh and thus unwashed, this egg holder shelf can live on your counter instead of in your fridge, holding your fresh eggs for up to two weeks. This Dollar Tree item is one of many creative way to organize your fridge that actually feels satisfying, especially since it only costs $1.50.
Why this tiny egg shelf can have a big impact on your fridge
The thing is, most people don't realize how much space is wasted on packaging and that those cardboard or plastic egg cartons are designed more for safe transport than home storage. By putting them inside your fridge, you leave very little room for anything else on the shelf. Using up that awkward dead space beneath a shelf that usually goes to waste will provide you with some extra room for the rest of your food.
Where you store your eggs in your fridge is also important, and if you're short on space, you might try to squeeze the carton into the fridge door — both are narrow, after all. However, to avoid making any storage mistakes that could be ruining your food, store-bought eggs should be kept in the coldest part of the refrigerator, not in the door. By storing eggs in Dollar Tree's egg tray that attaches to a fridge, you're protecting them from temperature changes every time the fridge door opens, which can help them stay fresh.
This is a little upgrade that makes all the difference, you'll be able to see a clean line of eggs, you'll have more space in your fridge for other food, and you'll have a designated spot for all your eggs that's not the fridge door. There is no need for fancy or expensive systems to feel organized, sometimes it's just about adjusting the little things like how you store your eggs, and for only $1.50, it's worth every penny.