Stop Littering Your Pantry With Almost Empty Containers: One Dollar Tree Find Solves The Problem

There's no shame in it — almost everyone has at least one cupboard or pantry shelf inundated with mostly empty packages of snacks and shelf-stable ingredients. We've all also been victim to the classic food avalanche caused either by digging through packages for a specific ingredient, or by just having too many bags, boxes, and canisters stuffed onto the shelves. Turns out, one of the worst pantry storage mistakes you can make is leaving your food in the crinkly, flimsy, unreliable packaging from the grocery store.

Even so-called "resealable" packages rarely seal as tightly as necessary to actually keep your food fresh — not to mention that crinkly chip bags and oddly shaped cookie trays don't exactly make for easy storage. This is especially true when you're almost out of something; those last few Oreos or barbecue potato chips are probably already stale. Fortunately, Dollar Tree once again comes to the rescue with an inexpensive and practical solution: Surefresh plastic snack containers with lids.

Available in four-packs for just $1.50 (about 38 cents per unit), each container holds about 3.5 fluid ounces. Though these containers are fairly small, they hold just about the perfect amount for a light snack or lunchtime treat to pair with your sandwich. They're also great for organizing your pantry around your kids' eating habits since you can fill each one with a small amount of Cheerios, gummy candy, or dried fruit so your little ones can snack at their leisure without overdoing it.