The Underrated Cut Of Meat For Flavor-Packed Ragu

Ragu, the classic Italian pasta sauce, is actually an umbrella term for all slow-cooked meat-based pasta dishes, including Bolognese, Pugliese, and Napoletano sauces. Though it is often made with beef or pork, cooking a ragu sauce with goat meat is an underrated alternative, and given enough time to properly tenderize your meat, it can be just as rich and satisfying as a typically fattier cut.

With all ragus, but especially when using goat meat, this is not a sauce you want to make on the fly. At least three hours are needed to slow cook ground goat meat — or meat still on the bone — in a braising liquid to result in a flavorful homemade pasta sauce. When using goat meat for ragu, the meat should be marinated before cooking to enhance the flavor and the tenderness. This can be done by using something acidic to tenderize the meat such as red wine, vinegar, or lemon juice. Herbs that work well in marinades for goat meat ragu include rosemary, garlic, and bay leaves, but can be adjusted according to your taste. Make sure to marinate the meat for at least two hours, but ideally overnight to achieve maximum tenderness.