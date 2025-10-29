Martha Stewart's Grown-Up Grilled Cheese Calls For 2 Canned Ingredients

When it comes to comfort food, grilled cheese just might take the crown. Crispy, golden-brown bread filled with ooey gooey cheese is a thing of culinary dreams come true — but celebrity chef and TV personality Martha Stewart has managed to take a childhood favorite and turn it into a grown-up version that is simply irresistible. Her version comes down to several incredible ingredients that most kids would turn their nose up at, including two that come out of a can.

Stewart's grown-up grilled cheese includes Dijon mustard and fruit preserves, which are optional add-ins, but what really sets it apart are the filling choices you've got to accompany your cheese. Her suggestion of oil-packed sardines and tuna, namely, pack a punch and will bring an epic flavor boost to an otherwise ordinary grilled cheese. The days of avoiding fish and cheese together are long gone (just ask Bobby Flay). Canned fish and cheese actually pair quite well together when you choose the right combinations.

Gouda, for example, is mild and has a buttery flavor along with a creamy texture that is a perfect contrast to the sharp, salty flavor of sardines. When it comes to canned tuna, its rich, fishy flavor will complement the subtle notes of fresh mozzarella or delicate Swiss cheese. Together in a warm and melty sandwich, canned fish gives you a flavor and texture that will blow your childhood memories of grilled cheese out of the water. Stewart also recommends fillings like apples, red onions, arugula, jalapeño, or basil, all of which will add their own unique perspectives to this grown-up sandwich.