Martha Stewart's Grown-Up Grilled Cheese Calls For 2 Canned Ingredients
When it comes to comfort food, grilled cheese just might take the crown. Crispy, golden-brown bread filled with ooey gooey cheese is a thing of culinary dreams come true — but celebrity chef and TV personality Martha Stewart has managed to take a childhood favorite and turn it into a grown-up version that is simply irresistible. Her version comes down to several incredible ingredients that most kids would turn their nose up at, including two that come out of a can.
Stewart's grown-up grilled cheese includes Dijon mustard and fruit preserves, which are optional add-ins, but what really sets it apart are the filling choices you've got to accompany your cheese. Her suggestion of oil-packed sardines and tuna, namely, pack a punch and will bring an epic flavor boost to an otherwise ordinary grilled cheese. The days of avoiding fish and cheese together are long gone (just ask Bobby Flay). Canned fish and cheese actually pair quite well together when you choose the right combinations.
Gouda, for example, is mild and has a buttery flavor along with a creamy texture that is a perfect contrast to the sharp, salty flavor of sardines. When it comes to canned tuna, its rich, fishy flavor will complement the subtle notes of fresh mozzarella or delicate Swiss cheese. Together in a warm and melty sandwich, canned fish gives you a flavor and texture that will blow your childhood memories of grilled cheese out of the water. Stewart also recommends fillings like apples, red onions, arugula, jalapeño, or basil, all of which will add their own unique perspectives to this grown-up sandwich.
What you need to know about canned fish
Canned seafood is definitely having a moment. Varieties of tinned fish are showing up on menus, and more and more brands are popping up on grocery store shelves. The reasons behind this trend are myriad — canned fish offers affordability, sustainability, and it's a great source of flavor and protein. And as the trend expands, even premium options are becoming available.
There are no rules for how to eat canned fish, as long as you enjoy it. There is, however, a proper way to eat sardines if you want to look like a pro while you're doing it. But no one will fault you if you don't follow expert techniques like eating them straight from the can on a crispy crostini. In other words, incorporating them into fun foods like grilled cheese is definitely a go. All you have to remember is that the fish is already cooked, so just keep it on the grill long enough to melt the cheese and brown the bread, and you're good to go.
Stewart's recipe calls for oil-packed sardines and tuna, which means that for your grown-up grilled cheese, you'll want to avoid the stuff packed in water. It may not seem like a big deal, but there are definitely differences between the two. For starters, oil-packed fish will have a stronger, richer flavor. It will also have a more tender texture. The firm, water-packed stuff is great for traditional recipes like tuna salad, subsequently making it suitable for a whole different kind of sandwich. But for something like a grilled cheese, where you want the fish to be as tender as the melty cheese and pack a punch of flavor, the oil-packed version is best.