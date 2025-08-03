5 Canned Fish And Cheese Pairings To Try
Delicious food pairings are often iconic, like strawberries and chocolate or spaghetti and meatballs. But fish and cheese? Not likely, according to some chefs and foodies. Yet others have discovered that this old school philosophy is dated, including celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who believes that everyone's wrong about this rule. Sometimes fish pairs quite well with cheese, like shrimp and feta and, of course, the Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's that comes with a slice of American Cheese. Less obvious pairings involve canned fish, which may not be as straightforward but can certainly be delicious.
Thankfully, Josiah (Joe) Baird, cheese specialist with O'Brien's Market, shared some expert tips on matching canned fish with the perfect cheeses. "Canned fish and cheese have long been a part of the European diet, offering comfort and nutritional value to the everyday Mediterranean diet," says Baird, who also serves as a spokesperson for Real California Milk. "The two make a perfect pairing because of the way they can balance each other out depending on how you pair them."
Perhaps Baird's most poignant advice is about what to avoid. Specifically, he suggests avoiding pairing a fish or cheese that would cancel each other out flavor-wise. "Pairing saltier seafood such as anchovies and aged blue cheese would be overboard, no pun intended," he tells Chowhound exclusively. He also advises against serving Brie with cod in oil, as the combination might be overbearing. He suggests countering that richness with a bit of acidity by adding pickled onion, cornichon, or lemon rind. "When it comes down to it," Baird says, "the best way is to experiment and see what you like best. You never know, you might create a great pairing."
Sardines are wonderful with crème fraîche
Sardines are a common canned fish that offer impressive versatility thanks to their delicious flavor and the fact that they come in many different styles. You can find them packed in oil, chili sauce, or lemon slices to give them light notes of citrus. "Next to tuna, it is the blank canvas of canned fish that pairs with about anything," Joe Baird says, hinting at the versatility of sardines which allows them to work so well with a variety of ingredients, including cheese.
In fact, Baird's "go-to" canned fish creation is sardines in oil, kimchi, and California crème fraîche topped with candied orange peel. This is a meal that offers a punch of complementary components, including salt, fat, heat, acid, and sweetness, that all come together for a dish packed with freshness and flavor.
Anchovies offer versatility with an umami punch, ideal for a fontina-style cheese pairing
Sardines may be one of the first canned fish that come to mind, but they certainly aren't your only option. Anchovies are another small fish that can certainly hold their own. They not only have plenty of great flavor, but they are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids and make snacking easy. They also pair particularly well with certain cheeses. "A timeless combo with anchovies is butter and a crusty baguette," Joe Baird notes. He likes to pair salted anchovies with a California triple crème, Brie, or fontina-style cheese. He also enjoys Boquerones, which are Spanish-style white anchovies packed in oil and vinegar that have a citrusy flavor, with an aged California Gouda.
Anchovies aren't just great on a cracker or baguette; they are famously found in classic Caesar salad, a dish that Baird has noticed making a comeback in recent years. The anchovies are what brings the umami punch to the otherwise delicate ingredients (romaine, croutons, dressing, and parmesan cheese), and the fish pairs perfectly with the parmesan. But Baird has some helpful advice for anyone looking to get creative and change up that traditional parmesan. He suggests swapping it out with an aged sharp California cheddar, which he feels offers notes similar to pineapple that have a sharp flavor comparable to parmesan.
Tuna melts are anything but boring with melting mozzarellas and aged Gouda
Canned tuna is an easy and convenient source of protein, and tuna melts are a delicious comfort food. They take a classic sandwich and give it a warm, cheesy twist. But the basic slice of cheddar from your childhood could easily be replaced with a combination of a good melting cheese like a Brie or a Camembert paired with a cheese that has a bit of bite, like an aged Gouda or a pungent blue cheese.
"The better the ingredients, the better the melt," Joe Baird says. His suggestion goes for the canned tuna, as well as the choice of cheese. While choosing the right combination of cheeses is important, selecting the best tuna is key. Ventresca, a canned tuna very unlike other canned tunas thanks to its fatty, tender texture and deliciously mild flavor, is a great option. Baird considers this the king of tuna, saying, "Ventresca grilled cheese tuna melt on buttered crispy brioche for the win!!!" Of course, you don't have to go with high-end tuna, but quality never hurts. A good-quality tuna will give you beautiful flavor while a good-quality cheese will give you a beautiful melt as it complements the notes of the fish.
Blue cheese goes well with canned clams and cockles
Certain cheeses are stronger than others, like blue cheeses and washed rind cheeses like Munster. But while they can be intimidating if you don't know how to properly pair them, they can open up a whole new world of possibility for those willing to explore. Joe Baird particularly loves washed rind cheeses, which come in many styles ranging from soft-ripened to pressed firm cheeses. "They offer more pungent barnyardy notes that go so well with smoked squid, octopus, and even pickled herring," he says, giving just a hint of the options available.
If you have access to some of the sweeter canned seafood like clams, razor clams, and cockles, Baird suggests pairing them with a blue cheese to help mellow out the saltier notes of the cheese. The flavors work together to create a beautiful balance of flavor that lets each individual ingredient shine. You have an impressive variety of cheeses at your disposal. Blue cheeses, for example, give you a world of options to explore, from a rich French Roquefort to a milder Gorgonzola, and even a rich and creamy Stilton. So you can have a ball sampling cheeses to find the right flavor for creating a complementary pairing rather than an overpowering mistake.
Bring together smoked oysters, tuna, and sardines with Brie, Gouda, and cream cheese
If you're making a seafood-themed charcuterie board, you'll want a variety of seafood and cheese options that work well together. While your options are virtually limitless, Joe Baird recommends following what he calls the "three and three rule" to build your board. To get you started, he suggests, "Three canned products, such as smoked oysters, which are amazing with anything, sardines, and yellowfin tuna." He follows it up with his three top choices for cheeses to complement the seafood: California Brie, aged Gouda, and the most versatile — cream cheese — because of its creaminess and slightly tart finish. These ingredients complement each other nicely and give you plenty of flavor combinations, especially when you add in a variety of crunchy options like crackers and crusty bread slices.
By displaying your canned fish and cheeses charcuterie board-style, you create a mix-and-match variety of options and get to sprinkle in additional ingredients like crudités and nuts so you can cleanse your palate in between bites. Not only do you get to keep your taste buds interested, you get to express your creativity and artistry through your food.