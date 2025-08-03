5 Canned Fish And Cheese Pairings To Try

Delicious food pairings are often iconic, like strawberries and chocolate or spaghetti and meatballs. But fish and cheese? Not likely, according to some chefs and foodies. Yet others have discovered that this old school philosophy is dated, including celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who believes that everyone's wrong about this rule. Sometimes fish pairs quite well with cheese, like shrimp and feta and, of course, the Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's that comes with a slice of American Cheese. Less obvious pairings involve canned fish, which may not be as straightforward but can certainly be delicious.

Thankfully, Josiah (Joe) Baird, cheese specialist with O'Brien's Market, shared some expert tips on matching canned fish with the perfect cheeses. "Canned fish and cheese have long been a part of the European diet, offering comfort and nutritional value to the everyday Mediterranean diet," says Baird, who also serves as a spokesperson for Real California Milk. "The two make a perfect pairing because of the way they can balance each other out depending on how you pair them."

Perhaps Baird's most poignant advice is about what to avoid. Specifically, he suggests avoiding pairing a fish or cheese that would cancel each other out flavor-wise. "Pairing saltier seafood such as anchovies and aged blue cheese would be overboard, no pun intended," he tells Chowhound exclusively. He also advises against serving Brie with cod in oil, as the combination might be overbearing. He suggests countering that richness with a bit of acidity by adding pickled onion, cornichon, or lemon rind. "When it comes down to it," Baird says, "the best way is to experiment and see what you like best. You never know, you might create a great pairing."