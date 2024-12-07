Is Milk Really The Secret To Tender Braised Pork?

The shoulder and the Boston butt, left to their own devices, are tough to cut and tough to chew. And while making a batch of sausage with them certainly counts among the options you have to make these cuts of pork easier to eat, they aren't the only ones, nor should they be. Instead, you should apply, shall one say, a bottle intervention to the toughness problem. More plainly, if you braise your pork in milk, you won't have to resort to making sausage.

This method of braising pork, whether it's boneless pork chops, tenderloin, or something else, is a classic technique right out of the Italian cooking playbook. Thanks to the lactic acid in milk, the tough, sinewy parts of these and other tough pork cuts break down. Milk-braised pork goes from burly to brilliant in two to four hours.

Some home gourmands opt to braise their meat in stock or wine instead of milk because they're afraid that the milk will curdle. This does happen. However, the curdles are small. More importantly, they form the building blocks of a tasty sauce, so a little curdling is good in this case.

Aside from the complexities of taste that the pork draws in from the seasonings you cook in with it, it also gets a flavor boost from the Maillard process. In other words, braised pork gets both a good searing and a good dunking — two great cooking methods swirling together in one pot. How bad could that be?