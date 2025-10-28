The Target Rice Recall That Made Company History

Food recalls can strike fear into the hearts of consumers — and for good reason. Many food manufacturers have found themselves involved in some of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, and Target is no exception. In September 2023, Target recalled more than 17,400 bags of Good & Gather organic jasmine rice due to the presence of weevils – small, harmless beetles that live on rice, corn, and grain.

While the name makes them sound like cute fictional characters, weevils are anything but. Indoor weevils can live their entire lives in common pantry goods (like rice), and it's super easy for weevils who normally live outdoors to make their way into your home. They can invade your kitchen just like ants, or you can inadvertently introduce them to your home when you unknowingly purchase and store a contaminated food product.

If you've found weevils in your kitchen, it's time to get to work so you can say goodbye to these common pantry pests. While the beetles don't carry disease, they are a nuisance and can make quick work of eating your rice, corn, or grain. Start by getting rid of any food items you suspect may contain weevils. Even though you may be able to physically remove adult weevils from rice and grains, it's nearly impossible to see their eggs, so you'll need to take the loss and throw out contaminated food (be sure to seal the offending items so the weevils don't make their way out of your trash can).