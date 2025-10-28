The Target Rice Recall That Made Company History
Food recalls can strike fear into the hearts of consumers — and for good reason. Many food manufacturers have found themselves involved in some of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, and Target is no exception. In September 2023, Target recalled more than 17,400 bags of Good & Gather organic jasmine rice due to the presence of weevils – small, harmless beetles that live on rice, corn, and grain.
While the name makes them sound like cute fictional characters, weevils are anything but. Indoor weevils can live their entire lives in common pantry goods (like rice), and it's super easy for weevils who normally live outdoors to make their way into your home. They can invade your kitchen just like ants, or you can inadvertently introduce them to your home when you unknowingly purchase and store a contaminated food product.
If you've found weevils in your kitchen, it's time to get to work so you can say goodbye to these common pantry pests. While the beetles don't carry disease, they are a nuisance and can make quick work of eating your rice, corn, or grain. Start by getting rid of any food items you suspect may contain weevils. Even though you may be able to physically remove adult weevils from rice and grains, it's nearly impossible to see their eggs, so you'll need to take the loss and throw out contaminated food (be sure to seal the offending items so the weevils don't make their way out of your trash can).
A new rice recall at Target
Target has been in the news once again for issues with its rice offerings. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Ben's Original has issued recalls for certain batches of its rice products — including the company's Ready Rice whole grain brown rice, sold at Target and HEB. While there weren't any weevils found in the rice, it's possible that the batches included in the recall may contain small stones, which could cause dental injury or digestive issues. While the FDA has shared the recall, the company issued it voluntarily.
While the Ben's Original products are the latest rice-related recalls from Target, there have been several others. In 2023, there was a recall of many refrigerated products (including several items that contain rice) at a Target in Erie, Pennsylvania, as well as a 2019 recall of P.F. Chang's frozen entrees at Targets nationwide. It can be tough to hear about recalls of the items you have in your home, so it's a good idea to check the FDA's website periodically to make sure no foods in your kitchen have been contaminated. If you find that you have recalled foods in your home, check the instructions that accompany the recall so you can understand how to properly dispose of the item (and how to get your money back). Often, you can return the food to the store where you bought it for a full refund.