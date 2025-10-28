The Chain Restaurant That Once Sparked A Heated Date Night Debate On TikTok
A romantic date night comes with its fair share of expectations. Some expect adventure, others seek intimate conversations, while many look forward to good food coupled with a tasteful atmosphere. But what would you do if your date took you somewhere you wouldn't consider date night material? There had been a TikTok debate after a woman posted that her date took her to The Cheesecake Factory. While it's the chain restaurant with the hands-down biggest menu, she was visibly disappointed, expecting a fancier venue for the first date, even refusing to get out of the car. Her date tells an interesting perspective though, as he said that he had really planned on taking her to a nice spot and even made reservations. However, the woman ran late, which made them lose the time slot. With seemingly no other choice, he took her to The Cheesecake Factory where the date seriously started going downhill.
While we're not entirely sure if this was an elaborate skit or if this really happened, the now deleted TikTok video has produced a divisive debate (and did we mention heated?) on the internet, with some agreeing with the uploader that a date night at The Cheesecake Factory is pretty much a dealbreaker. Meanwhile, other people expressed their love for the chain, saying it's not a bad first date spot, especially considering how costly it is to dine there.
Are chain restaurants a bad date night spot?
Short answer? Whether The Cheesecake Factory (or chain restaurants in general) are a bad date night spot or not is quite subjective — but we're leaning towards no. If your date's favorite thing in the world is barbecue, for instance, taking them to the best barbecue chain restaurants according to reviews tells them you're considerate. It's not everyone's cup of tea, sure, but a one-size-fits-all approach isn't really smart if you want to impress the other person. Perhaps the most important thing is to be considerate, keeping in mind their interests and comfort level. The vibe is equally important, too. Do you want to have undisturbed conversations or is the whole point of the date to have fun with a shared activity? If it's the former, a relaxed restaurant or a stylish dive bar might be a smart choice, while the latter is the perfect excuse to take the other person to a place with a dance floor — preferably an upbeat club with killer cocktails.
You can even visit the spot beforehand to check out the atmosphere, menu, and service. It won't hurt to do extra research, after all. That way, you can point out the delectable filet mignon under the chef's specials or the snazzy take on the classic margarita you think they'd enjoy. When in doubt, communication can come in handy, allowing you to both enjoy the night. And who knows, you might just score a second date.