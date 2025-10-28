The Chain Restaurant That Once Sparked A Heated Date Night Debate On TikTok

A romantic date night comes with its fair share of expectations. Some expect adventure, others seek intimate conversations, while many look forward to good food coupled with a tasteful atmosphere. But what would you do if your date took you somewhere you wouldn't consider date night material? There had been a TikTok debate after a woman posted that her date took her to The Cheesecake Factory. While it's the chain restaurant with the hands-down biggest menu, she was visibly disappointed, expecting a fancier venue for the first date, even refusing to get out of the car. Her date tells an interesting perspective though, as he said that he had really planned on taking her to a nice spot and even made reservations. However, the woman ran late, which made them lose the time slot. With seemingly no other choice, he took her to The Cheesecake Factory where the date seriously started going downhill.

While we're not entirely sure if this was an elaborate skit or if this really happened, the now deleted TikTok video has produced a divisive debate (and did we mention heated?) on the internet, with some agreeing with the uploader that a date night at The Cheesecake Factory is pretty much a dealbreaker. Meanwhile, other people expressed their love for the chain, saying it's not a bad first date spot, especially considering how costly it is to dine there.