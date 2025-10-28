Why Lemon Peels Are Your Secret For The Absolute Best BBQ
Lemon peels can be used for garnish on cocktails and their zest is great for baking, but did you know they can also be placed on your barbecue coals to add a subtly infused flavor to whatever you have on the grill? The peels give barbecue meat an incredible infusion of light, bright, citrusy flavor that levels up almost any summer dish, and they work especially well with chicken and fish. The secret? When lemon peels heat up, they emit an aromatic oil called limonene which infuses meat with a tangy aroma and flavor.
This method works well when you want to add lemon flavor to a dish without the bitterness of the citrus being too overpowering. While barbecuing with lemon peels, go ahead and add some sliced lemons to the grill as well. They are perfect for squeezing on to your cooked meat or for better lemon cocktails to go with your meal. An added bonus to using lemon on the barbecue is that the peels have antibacterial and antioxidant properties, potentially improving the quality of the smoke in your barbecue in addition to enhancing the flavor.
Other fruits and herbs to use on coals
It's not just lemon peels that can be used to create a tasty smoked infusion for meat on the barbecue. Orange peels add a bit more of a sweet flavor than lemon, while lime can give slightly more sour notes. Apple peels are subtly sweet and absolutely perfect for grilling porkchops and ribs, while pineapple peels give a tropical, caramelized touch that is ideal for ham. When using fruit, make sure to dry peels before using them, as throwing wet peels on your coals can result in ineffective steam, whereas dry peels will give you the rich, aromatic smoke you want.
Herbs can also be used to infuse meat and veggies on the barbecue, though since they burn quickly, it's a good idea to wrap them in tin foil that has been poked with a few holes before placing on coals. Rosemary is a crowd pleaser, adding a piney, peppery flavor that partners perfectly with grilled vegetables, lamb, and chicken. In addition to the several other ways to use coffee in barbecue, those used grounds can be sprinkled on the coals to create a unique flavor that gives low key notes of coffee. Just be sure to use the grounds sparingly, as too much will result in a bitter-tasting infusion.