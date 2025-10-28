Why Lemon Peels Are Your Secret For The Absolute Best BBQ

Lemon peels can be used for garnish on cocktails and their zest is great for baking, but did you know they can also be placed on your barbecue coals to add a subtly infused flavor to whatever you have on the grill? The peels give barbecue meat an incredible infusion of light, bright, citrusy flavor that levels up almost any summer dish, and they work especially well with chicken and fish. The secret? When lemon peels heat up, they emit an aromatic oil called limonene which infuses meat with a tangy aroma and flavor.

This method works well when you want to add lemon flavor to a dish without the bitterness of the citrus being too overpowering. While barbecuing with lemon peels, go ahead and add some sliced lemons to the grill as well. They are perfect for squeezing on to your cooked meat or for better lemon cocktails to go with your meal. An added bonus to using lemon on the barbecue is that the peels have antibacterial and antioxidant properties, potentially improving the quality of the smoke in your barbecue in addition to enhancing the flavor.