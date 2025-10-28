Fine Dining Isn't Just About The Food: What We Learned From An Expert

When we think about what makes a restaurant fine dining, we tend to think about the food: The chef's specials that promise an artful presentation, or the seasonal dishes with fresh, thoughtful ingredients from a menu filled with tongue twisters. However, according to Alex Oliveros Febres-Cordero, co-owner of Babette in Coral Gables, Florida, fine dining goes far beyond that. "Fine dining has evolved into real hospitality," she exclusively told Chowhound. "For us at Babette, it's not about formality or pretension; it's about intention. Every detail matters, from how we source our ingredients to how we treat each guest who walks in."

As such, when you go to a fine dining restaurant, you are treated to flawlessly curated dishes, though the experience goes far beyond what the taste buds perceive. "[The customers] should expect to feel seen and cared for... service should feel intuitive, not intrusive. Attentive, but never stiff," Febres-Cordero added. You can also expect the same delightful experience every time since consistency is the one restaurant rule high-quality chefs would never compromise on. The warmth that stays with you after you dine is what invites you to visit again, hence why good service can make all the difference.