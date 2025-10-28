Fine Dining Isn't Just About The Food: What We Learned From An Expert
When we think about what makes a restaurant fine dining, we tend to think about the food: The chef's specials that promise an artful presentation, or the seasonal dishes with fresh, thoughtful ingredients from a menu filled with tongue twisters. However, according to Alex Oliveros Febres-Cordero, co-owner of Babette in Coral Gables, Florida, fine dining goes far beyond that. "Fine dining has evolved into real hospitality," she exclusively told Chowhound. "For us at Babette, it's not about formality or pretension; it's about intention. Every detail matters, from how we source our ingredients to how we treat each guest who walks in."
As such, when you go to a fine dining restaurant, you are treated to flawlessly curated dishes, though the experience goes far beyond what the taste buds perceive. "[The customers] should expect to feel seen and cared for... service should feel intuitive, not intrusive. Attentive, but never stiff," Febres-Cordero added. You can also expect the same delightful experience every time since consistency is the one restaurant rule high-quality chefs would never compromise on. The warmth that stays with you after you dine is what invites you to visit again, hence why good service can make all the difference.
The fine dining experience
Let's talk about the elephant in the room: The exorbitant pricing that usually comes with fine dining. Is it all just for show? Contrary to what some might see as a front for pretentiousness, it's quite justifiable. "High-quality ingredients and craftsmanship have a cost, but fine dining isn't defined by price; it's defined by purpose," Alex Oliveros Febres-Cordero explained. "When a dish is made with thought, precision, and respect for the product and the guest, that's fine dining," she added, describing how an unforgettable dining experience comes with careful considerations, including intangible aspects that set it apart from casual dining.
While there's also an art to a juicy double-patty burger slathered with a counter service's in-house sauce, fine dining elevates it by also setting the perfect stage and orchestrating the entire experience from start to finish, down to the tiniest detail. This could be in the thoughtful touches of the lighting (there's a reason restaurants keep lighting so dim), the careful curation of dinnerware, or even the perfect wine-and-dish pairing. Whatever you see in a fine dining restaurant is deliberately designed with you in mind, and that's what makes it so special.