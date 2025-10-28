The NFL Legend Who Owns Multiple Wingstop Locations

Celebrities and athletes have been known to diversify their wealth by investing in the food and beverage industry. Phil Mickelson, for example, owns several Five Guys locations. If you've ever been to Wingstop, you might already know that NFL legend Richard Sherman opened two of the fast casual brand's locations in the Seattle area. The cornerback played for the Seattle Seahawks for the majority of his NFL career.

Wingstop first launched in Garland, Texas, back in 1994 and is known for having some of the best fast food wings, edging out other spots such as KFC and Domino's in our ranking. After more than 30 years in business, the chain has a whopping 2,500 locations around the world. While it started by serving Buffalo wings, the chain now offers a variety of sauces, such as mango habanero and garlic Parmesan (don't worry, Chowhound ranked them all). In 1997, the brand's first franchised location opened its doors, and in 2016 and 2017, Sherman opened each of his Seattle locations as a franchise owner. He stopped at two, though, possibly because he left the Seahawks for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.