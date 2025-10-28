Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees Owns Part Of This Popular Sandwich Franchise

Drew Brees has made plenty of money and notoriety from playing football; the retired quarterback spent nearly his entire professional career with the New Orleans Saints. But he's also invested in the food and beverage industry, and owns part of one popular sandwich franchise in particular. In 2011, Brees brought Jimmy John's to New Orleans after realizing how much he missed having the fast food chain around.

"I was ordering that sandwich three times a week during my college days," Brees told QSR Magazine in 2023, referring to one of his favorite Jimmy John's sandwiches while in college, the Italian Night Club — no cheese, add hot peppers. "After I left, I could only get my Jimmy John's when I was visiting Purdue, which was only a couple times a year... I finally said, 'That's it. I have to bring this to New Orleans.'" Jimmy John's first opened in 1983 in Illinois, and it's best known for serving a variety of deli-style sandwiches, though you can also order them as lettuce wraps. Brees eventually made his sandwich dream a reality, opening the first New Orleans-area Jimmy John's nearly 15 years ago and an additional two locations a year later in 2012. Today, Brees owns about 20 Jimmy John's locations throughout multiple states along the Gulf Coast.