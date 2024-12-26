Let Costco's Massive Serrano Ham Leg Steal The Show At Your Holiday Party

For the past several years, you may have noticed Costco's holiday offering of a huge 14-to-20-pound Serrano ham leg for $99. Every year you might have asked yourself, "What on earth would I do with that much charcuterie?" Unless you're planning a tapas or charcuterie-themed holiday blowout with dozens of guests, or you have a large family who eats aged ham at every meal, your question is well worth full consideration.

A gastronomic trademark of Spain, serrano ham (jamón serrano) is basically a country ham preserved with sea salt and slow aged for many months. Sourced from "white" grain-fed pigs, the leg is trimmed and prepped, and then "wet cured." This process entails brining the leg in a sea salt and water solution, which penetrates into the meat and allows for safe preservation. The leg is then rinsed and hung to air-dry for years (24 to 48 months is typical). During this prolonged air-drying process, the serrano ham develops its signature, intense woody flavor, aided in part by the remaining leg bone.

All of this makes serrano ham a delicious delicacy that'll easily impress your guests, but does that make Costco's offering worth the trouble? As long as you're willing to get creative, this is the holiday feast that keeps on giving.