Let Costco's Massive Serrano Ham Leg Steal The Show At Your Holiday Party
For the past several years, you may have noticed Costco's holiday offering of a huge 14-to-20-pound Serrano ham leg for $99. Every year you might have asked yourself, "What on earth would I do with that much charcuterie?" Unless you're planning a tapas or charcuterie-themed holiday blowout with dozens of guests, or you have a large family who eats aged ham at every meal, your question is well worth full consideration.
A gastronomic trademark of Spain, serrano ham (jamón serrano) is basically a country ham preserved with sea salt and slow aged for many months. Sourced from "white" grain-fed pigs, the leg is trimmed and prepped, and then "wet cured." This process entails brining the leg in a sea salt and water solution, which penetrates into the meat and allows for safe preservation. The leg is then rinsed and hung to air-dry for years (24 to 48 months is typical). During this prolonged air-drying process, the serrano ham develops its signature, intense woody flavor, aided in part by the remaining leg bone.
All of this makes serrano ham a delicious delicacy that'll easily impress your guests, but does that make Costco's offering worth the trouble? As long as you're willing to get creative, this is the holiday feast that keeps on giving.
How to serve and savor your serrano ham
In Spain, serrano ham is sliced paper thin and devoured as is, layered in sandwiches, or served in tapas bars as a salty, alcohol-absorbing snack, but the uses are almost endless. Costco's $99 deal comes with a "cuchillo jamonero," also known as a carving knife, and a ham stand called a "jamonera" — a splashy display for any holiday celebration. Set the leg up on a buffet table with a tray of pre-sliced ham, cubed cheeses, Marcona almonds, crusty slices of baguette, olives, and pickles and enjoy your guest's rave reviews. But what about after the party is over?
After slicing into the ham leg, be sure to keep the fat you removed in the first cut which helps preserve the meat for a longer period of time. That being said, you still only have about 4 to 6 weeks before it starts drying out, and freezing only ruins the texture and flavor, so it's time to get creative! Slice it up and use it to perfect your Cuban sandwich game or cube it and go a healthier route with ham and feta egg white bites. You can also pair it with sliced peaches and blue cheese for a gourmet tapas or layer it in your grilled cheese sandwiches with Spanish Manchego or pimento cheese. Once you start thinking about all the ways to use this delicious item, you'll find the possibilities endless.