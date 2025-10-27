Root Beer Is Actually The Secret Ingredient Your Chili Is Missing

Surprisingly enough, root beer isn't the only soda that works well with chili. Coca-Cola also brings depths of flavor to a bowl of chili with its sweetness and a hint of vanilla. Even Dr Pepper works well in the dish to make it a bit sweeter while still enhancing the spice level. Most kinds of sodas will work in a chili recipe, and it's great for those who can't handle a ton of spice.

When it comes to adding in the soda of choice, you'll want to pour in about a 12-ounce can for a batch of chili meant to serve six or so people. Just it pour it in slowly along with the rest of your ingredients and let it simmer. You will need to remove some of the other liquids in your recipe to account for the root beer if you don't want your chili to be watery.

This recipe can be adjusted with more or less root beer depending on what sweetness level you're looking for. Keep in mind that the root beer's taste will become more intense over time. When it's ready to serve, top your chili with chunks of avocado, lime wedges, or even sour cream. This chili would be a hit at a football watch party or on any cold night really.