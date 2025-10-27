Root Beer Is Actually The Secret Ingredient Your Chili Is Missing
When the colder months grow near, it's time to pull out all the comfort meals. Chili is the perfect cold weather dish that you can upgrade in more ways than you may think possible. Whether you're making it vegetarian style with beans or adding the creamy Southern topping that is pimento cheese on it, there are many possibilities to upgrade your usual chili recipe. If you're looking for a way to enhance your chili with a touch of sweetness, however, try adding root beer to it. This secret ingredient adds a mild flavor whilst also calming some of the heat, and it will make your chili unforgettable. Once you start adding root beer to your dish, chances are you'll never go back.
Root beer makes for a perfect additive to your chili mainly because of its ingredients. The soda is made from sassafras root, licorice, and wintergreen, spices like cinnamon, cloves, and vanilla, and sweeteners like sugar and molasses, making it ideal for balancing out the spices in chili. It may sound like an odd element to add, but it will quickly become a chili recipe staple that you'll always want on standby.
Get creative with your root beer chili
Surprisingly enough, root beer isn't the only soda that works well with chili. Coca-Cola also brings depths of flavor to a bowl of chili with its sweetness and a hint of vanilla. Even Dr Pepper works well in the dish to make it a bit sweeter while still enhancing the spice level. Most kinds of sodas will work in a chili recipe, and it's great for those who can't handle a ton of spice.
When it comes to adding in the soda of choice, you'll want to pour in about a 12-ounce can for a batch of chili meant to serve six or so people. Just it pour it in slowly along with the rest of your ingredients and let it simmer. You will need to remove some of the other liquids in your recipe to account for the root beer if you don't want your chili to be watery.
This recipe can be adjusted with more or less root beer depending on what sweetness level you're looking for. Keep in mind that the root beer's taste will become more intense over time. When it's ready to serve, top your chili with chunks of avocado, lime wedges, or even sour cream. This chili would be a hit at a football watch party or on any cold night really.