Why Lemon Basil Should Be Added To Dishes At The Very Last Second

Basil can be a delicate herb — so much so that it warrants its very own guide for how to cook with it. But that shouldn't deter you from using basil in any of its variations, including a deliciously light hybrid of the herb — lemon basil. A hybridized herb made from combining sweet basil and American basil, lemon basil has a characteristic citrusy scent and is very popular in many Southeast Asian dishes. But you can't just add lemon basil anytime, any place — with such a delicate herb at hand, it's best to heed an expert's advice on when (and how) to use it.

On top of being a food scientist, product developer, and culinary innovator, chef Mike O'Mara also knows how to handle the more sensitive ingredients in your spice cupboard, such as lemon basil. This ingredient should be added at the very last moment of cooking, and when asked why, he exclusively told us that "flavor, aroma, and appearance" are the key factors. "The flavor and aroma from lemon are very bright and fresh but also quite delicate. These delicate flavor compounds can easily disappear with prolonged heat exposure," he said. Furthermore, the bright herb also begins to wilt under heat and loses its vibrancy. "So adding it at the end of cooking, such as tossing with pasta right before serving, will help preserve the bright and vibrant flavor and appearance," O'Mara explains. Take a chef's advice and hold off on using your lemon basil until you're almost completely done cooking.