Martha Stewart Bought This Celebrity Chef's Brand For A Hefty Price

From her impeccable taste in home decor to the ability to mix up any of her 12 favorite cocktails on cue, Martha Stewart has a well-earned reputation as America's domestic goddess. But behind her polished image lies a shrewd businesswoman who built a multimillion dollar company. Not content to only be a master of old school hosting tips and repurposing Mason jars, Stewart knows her way around the overlapping industries of publishing, television, digital media, and retail, so it's perhaps no surprise that she would acquire a rival culinary company when the chance to buy Emeril Lagasse's brand presented itself in 2008.

Stewart likely saw it as an opportunity to strengthen her own company's fortunes while bringing together two of the industry's most recognized names. It certainly wasn't cheap, however. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc (MSLO) shelled out $45 million for the rights to Lagasse's collection of cookbooks, TV shows, website and branded kitchen products. When calculated for inflation, the acquisition would be almost $68 million today.

To understand why Stewart's company felt that Lagasse's portfolio was worth spending so much on, you'd first need to consider the media landscape in 2008. We take for granted now that most of the food-related content we see is on a screen, but back then, publishing was in the painful process of adapting from print media to digital platforms, and brands like Stewart's, which was built on print magazines and cookbooks, were feeling the heat to either get with the times or get out of the kitchen.