The Absolute Best Restaurant Coleslaw Comes From This Classic Southern Chain

Cracker Barrel is more than just its nostalgic name — it also lives up to that old-timey charm in how it approaches some of its dishes, with its coleslaw being a prime example. Rather than reinvent the wheel, so to speak, Cracker Barrel leaned into the classic components that make an exceptional coleslaw. Those main components are, of course, the shredded vegetables (mostly cabbage) and the perfect dressing — Cracker Barrel executed in these areas better than any other chain in our ranking.

One key aspect of this slaw that our review made sure to point out was that the vegetables here were shredded noticeably finer than in other options. The mixture of green cabbage, red cabbage, and carrots was described as "nearly feathery," making for a beautiful texture even before anything else was added to the mix. But this fineness also meant the salad's dressing was able to coat much more than it normally would. This, coupled with the fact that the dressing was the ideal blend of creaminess with just a touch of tanginess, meant that you could get a huge burst of flavor alongside a desirable crunchy texture.

From texture to flavor, these qualities ultimately made Cracker Barrel's coleslaw the one worth seeking out over all others. So while there are other more nuanced tips for ordering at Cracker Barrel, there's one that should go without saying now: Get the coleslaw.