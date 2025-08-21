The Pan Qualities That Can Make Or Break Your Focaccia

Focaccia is often an early port of call for at-home bakers. It's a simple, flavorful bread that isn't too time consuming and is a great option for a lazy Sunday afternoon or a dinner party amuse-bouche. But, as with almost everything in baking, there are pitfalls to look out for. One of them has nothing to do with the recipe, nor in how the dough is mixed or kneaded: A surprising number of focaccia first-timers fail because they simply use the wrong pan. To find out what we should be baking our focaccia in, Chowhound spoke to Amy Scherber, an expert baker and founder of Amy's Bread (@amysbread on Instagram).

"If someone is using the wrong pan for baking focaccia, the crust may be too pale, the focaccia too thin, or the edges too low," she told us. "It may not be crusty, and the crust may not have a toasty, caramelized flavor. It's usually flimsy and disappointing." To avoid this, Scherber suggests using a pan with sides at least 1 inch high for a traditional focaccia thickness, though you can go thicker. The heaviness of your pan affects the crust, too, since heavier pans conduct heat better and result in a firmer, crunchier bottom while keeping the insides lovely and chewy. If you don't have a tray that fits, consider a cast iron skillet. It's a great option for baking focaccia and chances are you already have one kicking around your kitchen.