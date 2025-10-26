The Key To A Well-Mixed Chopped Salad? It Starts With Your Knife

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A dinner party wouldn't be complete without a fresh and crispy salad. When it comes to perfect salads, there's more than one reason restaurant salads are better than yours. Sure, they use the best ingredients, but there's some proper preparation you need to consider. You can level up your salad game by chilling the salad plates or bowls before serving, but how do you get your chopped salad to remain perfectly firm and crunchy without ruining the greens? It all starts with the knife.

For some expert advice on the subject, we reached out to Clem Haxby, nutritionist, chef, and culinary director of the book, "The Salad Project: How to Build Unlimited Salads" for a Chowhound exclusive. Haxby says "a good knife makes all the difference. You want clean cuts so the ingredients stay crisp and don't bruise." You need a sharp, trustworthy knife because not only does a dull knife bruise your lettuce, turning it an unappetizing brown, but you're much more likely to cut yourself with a dull knife since they're unwieldy and harder to control. Instead of cutting directly through the lettuce, you have to use much more pressure, which can often lead to mistakes — such as a blade slipping off its target to cut into a finger. Plus, you get uniform cuts that mix easily into the salad with a sharp knife. But what kind of knives should you use for your chopped salad, and how do you keep them good and sharp?